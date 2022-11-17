InstantGMP Inc. enters new territory with latest client Torigen Pharmaceuticals

With the addition of Torigen Pharmaceuticals to its client base, InstantGMP now provides software solutions for the Veterinary Biologics Industry.

CARY, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP Inc., creators of the all-in-one manufacturing and quality system, breaks new ground with the addition of our latest client Torigen Pharmaceuticals.

Composed of a team of cancer researchers and veterinarians, Torigen leads the way in developing cancer care solutions for pets.

What differentiates Torigen from other animal cancer treatment manufacturers is their unique approach to developing effective solutions. Using a portion of the animal's tumor that has been surgically removed, Torigen creates a personalized immunotherapy to tailor treatment for the individual patient.

For this new type of cancer treatment to yield results, Torigen must ensure consistency in the products it produces. Knowing that this level of consistency is not possible with a paper-based system or multiple pieces of non-integrated software, Torigen decided to introduce a software solution to their operations.

After vetting multiple software systems, Torigen decided that the InstantGMP PRO all-in-one software system was the right choice for their facility's unique needs.

"We are a veterinary biologics company that specializes in creating personalized cancer vaccines to treat dogs, cats and horses with cancer, so we require consistent and precise manufacturing." said Ashley Kalinauskas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Torigen Pharmaceuticals.

"InstantGMP PRO software helps us ensure that we have full traceability from start to finish of not only the components used in the manufacturing of our vaccines, but also in our manufacturing process," Kalinauskas continued. "By having digital confirmation that each step was completed and performed accurately, we're able to assure that our products meet all standards and requirements."

"Currently, we're in the process of building a new manufacturing facility. Knowing that the software has an integrated document management system assures us that the transition from one facility to another will be smooth," added Kalinauskas.

In addition to benefiting from the software's enhanced product consistency, process traceability and document management features, the Torigen team has also enjoyed their customer experience with InstantGMP.

"The InstantGMP team has been super responsive when it comes to any questions we have, any issues that arise, as well as understanding what future developments are in store for the software," said Kalinauskas. "We're extremely pleased with their level of support and service."

Knowing that our all-in-one quality and manufacturing system not only helps improve human-based industries such as pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetics, but also aids animal-based industries as well, fill us with pride and an even greater sense of accomplishment.

To see our software solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing, contact our team today to schedule a demonstration for your manufacturing facility.

