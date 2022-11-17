D. P. Baldridge's newly released "By the Way…" is a thoughtful collection of encouraging messages of God's promise to each member of mankind.

"By the Way…" from Christian Faith Publishing author D. P. Baldridge is a heartfelt arrangement of spiritually charged writings that will challenge, encourage, and empower readers in the pursuit of a deep, fulfilling relationship with God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "By the Way…": a helpful resource for readers seeking a relationship with God. "By the Way…" is the creation of published author D. P. Baldridge, a dedicated wife and resident of Arkansas.

Baldridge shares, "Though the words do encourage righteous living, By the Way… is unique in that it is more a collection of messages from the Lord cheering us on not only in our Christian walk but in the working of our ministries, and you may be surprised to know he wants us to have fun while doing it. God is doing the exact same thing for all his children, but it looks different to each of us because of our varied ministries and personalities. No matter where your life has taken you, the Lord will use your experiences to save a segment of the lost to Christ. God needs the efforts of us all to bring in his great soul harvest. It is my prayer that these messages he sends us will encourage and inspire all who read them to a deeper relationship with him. And to the youth of this world, I say this: If you feel the need to have serious conversation with someone but have no one you can trust to confide in, God will always hear you and is ready to respond, and you can trust him with your every word."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. P. Baldridge's new book will bring readers an empowering sense of connection with the promise God carries.

Baldridge shares in hopes of offering an encouraging hand to those who feel lost or disconnected from God's grace.

