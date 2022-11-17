Author J.T. Conners's new book "Artifacts Alive" is a gripping thriller following a beautiful young archaeologist on an otherworldly adventure beyond time and space.

Recent release "Artifacts Alive" from Page Publishing author J.T. Conners is a riveting work of fantasy fiction introducing Bree, a young woman passionate about her career and pursuing her doctorate in anthropology. After being lured to an exclusive event, she is thrust into a sinister plot that will change the course of her life forever.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J.T. Conners, a single mother who joined a country band and toured around Alberta for nearly a year following her divorce, has completed her new book "Artifacts Alive": a gripping and potent work of fiction that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.

Bree is a vibrant young archaeologist working toward her doctorate in anthropology. She attains a job within the Museum of Natural History in New York City for the foundation Artifacts Alive. The playboy son of the foundation's founder and CEO invites Bree to accompany him to the museum's grandest event of the year to view never-seen-before Egyptian artifacts that she would give her right arm to study. Bree has avoided Derrick the playboy's advances for two years. She selfishly agrees to go out on this date as she can't afford the exuberant price of the ticket herself. Bree knows that Derrick only desires one thing from her, which she is not inclined to give, but the value of seeing the relics outweighs evading Derrick's inappropriate advances throughout the night. Little does Bree recognize there is a much more sinister objective Derrick requires of Bree than just a one-night stand.

Bree's tranquil life turns inside out instantly as she's thrust into a frightening realm, which would deliver her directly to a psychiatric ward if she tried to justify to others her experience. Abducted and involuntary portaled into a life only envisioned in the darkest of nightmares, Bree finds herself surrounded by supernatural creatures, heinous monsters, foul dungeons, cruel torture, greedy obsession, and contemptible lust for supremacy. Within all the depravity, Bree develops unexpected alliances that flourish into intimate relationships. She acquires an astonishing phenomenon within herself that aids her friends' survival but comes at a cost to her own wellbeing. When Bree's offered the opportunity to go back to New York, she finds herself torn between returning to her past life or staying in her present one. She has experienced events that have altered her beyond her wildest imagination. She is no longer the individual she once was. A choice awaits her. Which will she decide?

Published by Page Publishing, J.T. Conners's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid fantast readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Artifacts Alive" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing