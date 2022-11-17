Rekortan hires sales managers for West Coast, Mid-Atlantic regions

Rekortan, the original synthetic track, announces Gary Carr as its new California sales manager and Drew Shoaf as its new Mid-Atlantic sales manager.

Carr is a former West Coast sales manager for a to supplier of shock absorption pads and drainage solutions.

Shoaf graduated from Appalachian State University. He majored in Health and Wellness while playing football for the Mountaineers. He is a former sales manager for a truck leasing company and North Carolina-based printing company.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Rekortan team and promoting the number one track system in the world," Carr said.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of a great company and the Rekortan team," Shoaf said. "I look forward to helping the Rekortan name and reputation in the track industry."

Rekortan is Sport Group's global track brand. Rekortan was first installed at the Olympic Stadium, Berlin in 1969 and was later used for the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

"We are pleased to have Gary and Drew join the Rekotan team," said Serge Silva, National Manager of Rekortan sales. "Gary is experienced in navigating the school systems, architects, and the West Coast market.

"Drew is from North Carolina and has sales experience in the Mid-Atlantic region. We're looking forward to both Gary and Drew helping us grow and market our tracks in their respective areas."

Rekortan is owned by Sport Group. Sport Group is today's true global sports surfacing giant with manufacturing facilities around the world. Active in over 70 countries, Sport Group has installed more than 30,000 turf fields and running tracks. Sport Group was created by selective acquisitions of the leading turf, track, indoor and outdoor sports surface manufacturers.

About Rekortan:

Designed for the current day athlete, the Rekortan track system is a diverse, world-class series of polyurethane running tracks that are unmatched in quality and performance. The Rekortan debut in 1969 revolutionized the track world with quality and innovation, forever crowning our systems as "the fast tracks." Rekortan is part of the SportGroup, arguably the largest sports surfacing company in the world.

Media Contact

Chris Stephens, AstroTurf, 706-218-5394, chris.stephens@astroturf.com

SOURCE Rekortan