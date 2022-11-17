Kennie Floyd's newly released "Saved by Grace--Now What?: Build the Relationship" is an empowering resource for healing, growth, and the rejuvenation of spirit

"Saved by Grace—Now What?: Build the Relationship" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kennie Floyd is an enjoyable opportunity for reflection and study of one's connection with God's plan, purpose, and potential.

MEADVILLE, Pa., November 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Saved by Grace—Now What?: Build the Relationship": a thoughtful discussion of spiritual wellbeing. "Saved by Grace—Now What?: Build the Relationship" is the creation of published author, Kennie Floyd, the founder and president/executive director of Bridge of Hope Montgomery (BOHM), located in Montgomery, Alabama.

Floyd shares, "Saved by Grace—Now What? answers questions, stimulates thoughts and discussions, and provokes the readers to action. Unfortunately, so many of us have several lingering spiritual questions in the back of our minds. If not addressed, they can open a door for doubt, hesitation, and disbelief. The basic questions in the minds of believers could be:

Who am I?

How does God see me?

Does God have a plan for me?

What is the purpose of my life?

What must I do to achieve my purpose?

How do I start achieving my purpose?

"The nature of these questions requires us to slow down and think carefully about the implications and consequences of our actions or inaction. Unlike novels that we read quickly, the design of this book is for intentional, slow, deliberate study and reflection. Is not your present and eternal life worth the time investment?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kennie Floyd's new book will resonate with many who have found themselves with questions regarding their place within God's plan.

Floyd shares in hopes of aiding others on their journey to seek understanding and connection with God's word.

