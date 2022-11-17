Barb Sundermeyer's newly released "Does God Care About Animals?" is a charming opportunity to discuss the interconnectedness of creation with young readers.

"Does God Care About Animals?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Barb Sundermeyer is an encouraging message of God's love that explores key scripture in an easy-to-understand format for readers beginning to learn about the Bible.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Does God Care About Animals?": a fun and informative narrative that explores key biblical lessons. "Does God Care About Animals?" is the creation of published author Barb Sundermeyer, an ordained pastor who has served as an associate pastor, Bible teacher, women's ministry director, and children's pastor in Topeka, Kansas, for twenty-five years. She and her husband, Richard, share four children and have been married fifty years.

Sundermeyer shares, "This book came from the loss of a beloved family pet. Barb knew that the Bible speaks of scriptures that let us know how much God cares for his creation, including animals. She has shared these scriptures to comfort children and adults in the loss of a beloved pet and now wants to share these with everyone. 'We all need to know God cares and is faithful to his Word.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barb Sundermeyer's new book features delightful illustrations created by the author's granddaughter, Kaitlyn Sundermeyer.

Sundermeyer presents a helpful narrative that will aid young readers in their understanding of death and the promise of paradise for all of God's creatures.

Consumers can purchase"Does God Care About Animals?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Does God Care About Animals?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing