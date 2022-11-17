Author Charles's new book "The Next Testament: Into the Adulthood of Civilization" is an eye-opening spiritual work that explores the true purpose and origin of life

Recent release "The Next Testament: Into the Adulthood of Civilization" from Page Publishing author Charles serves as the north-star direction toward and into the expectations of parent Creation for the evolution of Civilization.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles has completed his new book "The Next Testament: Into the Adulthood of Civilization": a fascinating work that dovetails with history and philosophy and enlightened logic to yield a realization that the Next Testament is the extension of mankind's covenant with Creation.

The verse writer Charles is a happy family man of the twenty-first century, a husband, a father of two, and a grandfather of four. He is currently retired from his various teaching positions—public school and university and more—and he considers himself to have been blessed with this very happy life beyond all possibilities. And here and now in his later years, because of these Creation-given blessings, Charles finds himself in a position to be able to convey what he has been given to see of the Truth of Creation.

Charles writes, "To be clear from this beginning, the ideas of 'The Next Testament: Into the Adulthood of Civilization' are not the ideas of the verse writer. The ideas of 'The Next Testament' are the Truth of Creation, and as such, they belong to all selves of civilization. We encourage you to read the ideas of The Next Testament with good-willed, open-minded, golden rule disposition which engenders the new-world democratic constitution. Granted, at times the verse may be simultaneously simple and convoluted, at times overly figurative, at times redundant. But the ideas are the absolute Truth of Creation and, yes, the Truth of Creation belongs to all selves of civilization."

Published by Page Publishing, Charles's intriguing work encourages readers to think critically about what they know to be true.

Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Next Testament: Into the Adulthood of Civilization" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

