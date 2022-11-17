El Paso Port of Entry To Expand SENTRI And Commercial Hours During Upcoming Holiday Period

CBP Also Encouraging Travelers Seeking I-94 Permits to Apply Online To Save Time

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso port of entry in conjunction with Mexico will increase operating hours at Stanton street SENTRI/DCL lane and the Bridge of the Americas commercial cargo facility during the holiday season.

“The Stanton street SENTRI lane will open one hour earlier during the week and close one hour later during the weekend starting November 20 and continuing into the new year. Bridge of the Americas cargo hours are also being expanded by two hours,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “We believe this added level of service will better accommodate travelers and the trade community during this period of increased trade and travel.”

The Port of El Paso will increase operating hours during the holiday season from November 20, 2022 through January 7, 2023.

Expand operating hours at Stanton DCL by one hour from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Expand operating hours at Stanton DCL by one hour from midnight until 1 a.m. Saturday through Monday.

Expand operating hours at the Bridge of the Americas commercial import facility by two hours from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. through December 16. Hours may be expanded through January 7, 2023, based on workload.

CBP officers are also anticipating an increase in travelers seeking I-94 entry documents during the upcoming holiday period. The agency is offering a few tips to streamline the process based upon current trends.

“Use of the CBP One application is highly encouraged for those in need of an I-94 travel document. This applies to all travelers but especially those arriving on buses with plans to travel beyond the border region,” said Provencio. “They should strongly consider applying for their I-94 ahead of time with the CBP One mobile application to expedite their border crossing.”

CBP One is a mobile application that serves as a single portal to a variety of CBP services. Through a series of guided questions, the app will direct each type of user to the appropriate services based on their needs.

The I-94 Entry feature allows travelers to apply for a provisional I-94 prior to arriving at a land border crossing. Travelers who apply for their I-94 ahead of time will experience faster processing times to expedite entry. Travelers can also quickly access their current I-94 submission to view critical information such as, how long they can remain in the U.S., and use it for proof of visitor status once in the United States.

Travelers should download the free CBP One™ app on their web-enabled smart device. Note that a free login.gov account is required to use CBP One™. After opening the CBP One™ app, tap “Sign In with Login.gov”.

Travelers who do not have a login.gov account should “Create an account” and follow the instructions.

Travelers who already have a login.gov account should sign into their existing account and will be redirected back to the CBP One™.

After signing in to CBP One™ users can access the different CBP services based on their specific needs.

CBP is reminding travelers who have pre-paid the I-94 through the CBP One™ mobile application that they can bypass the I-94 lobbies and go directly to pedestrian processing to complete the process. Some travelers are unnecessarily visiting the I-94 lobbies to obtain the document slowing the overall process.

CBP officers are also noting several challenges in issuing the pre-paid I-94 at the pedestrian primary inspection booths. These appear to be related to data submission errors. CBP encourages users to double-check all information before submitting their data. Common issues include date of birth mistakes and other biographical errors. When these issues arise, travelers are directed to the I-94 lobby for manual processing which slows the process.

CBP also encourages travelers to submit their information before arriving at the port entry but within seven days of travel.