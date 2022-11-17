Author Germain T. Gollo's new book "West African Tales and Legends" shares a collection of stories from the oral tradition of the Ivory Coast

Recent release "West African Tales and Legends" from Page Publishing author Germain T. Gollo is a collection of moral tales that he brought with him to the United States from his native country, the Ivory Coast, Africa. His stories offer readers a greater understanding of the cultural traditions and moral lessons depicted in tales passed down through generations.

Germain T. Gollo, a passionate student, has completed his new book "West African Tales and Legends": a collection of folklore and moral tales from the Ivory Coast in Africa. Gollo began by sharing his family's stories with his students when he taught in an elementary school. He gave the children the opportunity to share the stories from their towns as well and decided to transcribe many of these stories that were born out of the oral tradition into print for readers of the English language to enjoy and be enriched by the tales.

This book is a collection of small tales or legends his parents taught him. He came to the United States with the manuscript he was still working on in French. When he became able to write in English, he found it necessary to translate it into French to allow his nephews to learn something where their father originated. He has been in school all his life for he loves to learn. Germain is currently working on a doctorate degree in transportation management from Atlantic International University of Hawaii in Honolulu.

Published by Page Publishing, Gollo's edifying tale introduces readers to stories that express the morality and wisdom of the Ivory Coast. It includes some context and descriptions of how the stories were originally told as well as the author's family stories.

Readers will enjoy hearing the tale of the hare, a cunning creature with a fertile imagination that helps him navigate even life's worst situations, and the hyena, a gluttonous, arrogant, vile creature who misapplies the hare's teachings, along with many other stories that illustrate familiar life lessons in new ways.

