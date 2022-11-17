SoftwareReviews Names Ivanti a leader in its 2022 Data Quadrant and Champion in Emotional Footprint Diamond

Ivanti Neurons for ITSM ranks in the top 3 in 10 categories and Ivanti Neurons for UEM ranks in the top 3 in 8 categories

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market, has named Ivanti Neurons for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) a leader in its 2022 Data Quadrant and Ivanti Neurons for IT Service Management (ITSM) a Champion in the Emotional Footprint Diamond.

"It's an honor to be recognized by SoftwareReviews," Ivanti Chief Product Officer Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala said. "These honors serve as further validation of our vision and strategy for the Ivanti Neurons Platform, through which we are uniquely positioned to deliver a proactive and predictive service management solution with contextual employee experience. Our Ivanti Neurons platform empowers IT departments with automation bots that proactively resolve issues, even before employees notice them and provide better digital experiences and business outcomes."

Each year, SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. Providers receive user satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience, which are aggregated to result in emotional response ratings, an insight called the Net Emotional Footprint. This score is a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product – all from the software users' point of view.

Ivanti Neurons for ITSM modernizes service delivery for IT and beyond by offering full flexibility to deploy in the cloud, on-premises or a hybrid combination. It received a Data Quadrant Net Emotional Footprint Score of 8.3, ranking first in:

Breadth of Features

Ease of IT Administration

Likeliness to recommend

Ivanti Neurons for UEM enables IT to gather detailed device data in real time, automate software and OS deployments, personalize workspace environments, and proactively fix end user issues. It received a Net Emotional Footprint Score of 8.6, ranking first in:

Likeliness to Recommend

Plan to Renew

Satisfaction That Cost is Fair Relative to Value

Single Pane of Glass

"We believe in being champions for our customers," Dr. Mukkamala said. "Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and further automate tasks that discover, manage, secure, and service IT assets to help organizations thrive in the Everywhere Workplace – all while delivering exceptional digital employee experiences."

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. The placement of a software provider in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking as well as its categorization. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.

