Non-Meat Ingredients Market Size Expected to Reach $45.83 Billion with CAGR of 3.84% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Rising demand for processed meat products have readily aided the Non-Meat Ingredients Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Non-Meat Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $45.83 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Non-meat ingredients are used in the meat processing industry for numerous reasons such as enhancing appearance, improving meat quality, meat binding and as additives. They are typically extracted from plant and animal sources. However, non-meat ingredients can also be synthetically manufactured. For instance, sodium caseinate is used in meat processing owing to its ability to bind fat and water, thereby reducing shrinkage. Moreover, hydrolase gelatin is used as a gelling agent while enzyme transglutaminase helps to improve texture and appearance of processed meat products. The numerous health benefits associated with regulated meat consumption such as increase in intake of proteins and polyunsaturated fatty acids is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the North American region accounted for the largest Non-Meat Ingredients market share in the year 2021 owing to the high levels of per capita processed meat consumption.

2. However, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid urbanization rate in major emerging economies such as China, Vietnam and India.

3. Growth in demand for processed meat products in developed and major developing countries is anticipated to drive the marked for Non-Meat Ingredients during the forecast period.

4. However, major health risks associated with consumption of processed meat products and increasing popularity of vegan culture is predicted to hamper market growth.

5. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Non-Meat Ingredients Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Extender segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2027. Extenders are non-meat ingredients that contain high levels of protein. In addition, they are also extremely rich in fibre, which helps in making meat products more digestion-friendly. Moreover, they also help enhance the texture of the meat. Additionally, the global meat production was estimated to touch 107 billion pounds in 2021, up from 103.57 billion pounds in 2020. The following allowed for the ready use of extender, as an ingredient.

2. Preservatives segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Preservatives are crucial to ensure that the meat products do not undergo tissue decomposition or microbial spoilage within a short period of time, thereby increasing the product’s shelf life. the number of vegans in Europe almost doubled from 1.3 million in 2016 to 2.5 million in 2020, representing around 3.2% of the overall population.

3. Poultry segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 4.8% owing to the lower cost of poultry meat and lower health risks associated with consumption of white meat when compared to red meat products such as beef, mutton and pork. As per USDA, the consumption of poultry would grow by 16.3% from 2021-2030.

4. The Non-Meat Ingredients market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The North American segment held a dominant market share of 35% in the year 2021 as compared to the other counterparts and is predicted to continue dominating the market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. The per capita meat consumption in the US reached 264 pounds per person in 2020 Increase in demand for processed meat products is anticipated to drive the market for Non-Meat Ingredients during the forecast period. For instance, the prevalence of processed meat consumers in the US was estimated to be around 47% in 2020, while it was 36% in Canada.

6. The quick service restaurant segment of India is predicted to grow by approximately 23% every year between 2021 and 2025 owing to the increasing number of major fast-food chains in tier 2 and tier 3 cities of the country. This is resulting in a massive growth in the consumption of meat products, with poultry being taking the majority share. Furthermore, the US is home to nearly 200,000 fast food restaurants.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Non-Meat Ingredients industry are -

1. Kerry Group Plc

2. Du Pont

3. Campus SRL

4. Associated British Foods Plc

5. Wiberg GmbH

