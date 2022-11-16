SOLOMON ISLANDS REAFFIRM COMMITMENT TO REGIONAL WATER FORUM

The Solomon Islands delegation to the sixth Pacific Water & Wastewater Ministers Forum led by Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification Minister, Bradley Tovosia and Permanent Secretary Dr. Chris Vehe in Fiji this week reaffirmed the Government’s commitment and continued action for improved water and waste water management across the region including Solomon Islands.

The two days forum from November 14-15 gathered together Ministers and top officials from the Pacific region on the theme: ‘Water Security and Resilience’, which was held parallel with the Annual 13th Pacific Water and Wastewater Conference and Expo at Denarau Island, Nadi, Fiji.

The delegation welcomed the 6th Water Ministers Forum as a platform for reaffirming its political commitment and continued action to fostering water development as well as for exchanging experiences, best practices, and innovative approaches among the governments, industry and other key water stakeholders.

The delegation also encourage ongoing dialogue to position water dialogue as a key component of clean water resources security and resilient transition towards the achievement of ‘water and climate action’ strategy and sustainable development objectives. The dialogue should focus on supporting the capacity of Governments and citizens to sustainably manage their water resources, while maintaining Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) systems and practices towards a climate resilient Pacific.

The delegation reiterate the commitment to create strong investment frameworks and leverage innovative approaches for a scaled deployment of water and sanitation solutions, aligned with the PWWA aspirational goals.

The Delegation also encouraged further action to strengthen dialogue, cooperation and coordinated action with key water resources stakeholders across the globe under the umbrella of PWWA, to promote the deployment of clean water supply services and direct use of water resource in the end-use sectors;

The delegation finally, acknowledge the Associations key priorities and the strategic and forward-looking approach that reflects the recent trends and opportunities for scaling up proper water resources management and cooperation in the Pacific and reaffirm the Government’s continued support in implementation the strategy, while adhering to the highest standards and principles of regional partnership.

Minister Tovosia “if there is a moment that Pacific Islanders are required to properly strategize for better cooperation, coordination, technology sharing and research skill transfer, to achieve the intent of this and future forums on ‘Water Security and Resilience’ it is now,”.

-GCU Press