The Art Of Automotive Conquest Email Marketing
Conquest Automotive Email Marketing is used to generate leads for auto dealerships.SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conquest Automotive Email Marketing is used to generate leads for auto dealerships. The goal of a conquest campaign is to get prospects to visit the dealership or website so that they can convert them into actual customers.
Conquest Email Marketing New Car Buyer Acquisition
Dealers and OEMs have a great deal of email data for retention vs. conquest. These Customer Retention Emails are typically sent to existing customers and often use a known or estimated time and mileage trigger. However, conquest emails are never part of an existing customer base. Their primary purpose in automotive email marketing is to target new consumers with a known or potential interest in a specific vehicle manufacturer near the dealership.
Conquest advertising for automotive dealerships vs. OEMs
Dealer Conquest – Often targeting the same vehicle brand for same brand dealers
This email conquest marketing tactic focuses on brand-loyal customers, so the data may be a conquest for one dealer and a retention customer from another. Our Agency typically works with Regions and OEMs to divide PMAs and focus on pure conquests.
Brand Conquest – Owners with a competitive brand currently in their garage
This email conquest marketing tactic focuses on attracting customers who own a competitive brand. Our industry experience and many data sources show strong evidence that what a prospect owns now is the most significant predictor of the type of vehicle they will own next. This information can be compelling in determining the best target audience.
Targeting Conquest Emails using Data – Zip Codes, Vehicle Brand, and Online Activity
Use conquest consumer email data that rely on proximity, what vehicle is owned now, and online intent indicators. These are three proven variables for a successful automotive conquest email campaign. These techniques allow for targeting customers within a designated marketing area who have expressed interest in purchasing or leasing a new car, truck, or SUV and have a strong propensity for a particular brand.
Data Is King:
- Regularly Cleansed and updated for accuracy and deliverability
- CAN-SPAM Act compliant
- Send the email campaign from a separate ESP to ensure deliverability and safeguard current channels for customer retention email
- Measure performance with RDR matches
Contact a reputable Digital Marketing Agency with email experience for your next campaign effort and avoid disappointment.
Ronald Hollis
BLVD DIGITAL MARKETING
+1 5624530695
ron@boulevarddm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn