OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a world-leading crypto trading app and Web3 ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Nicole Purin as its Deputy General Counsel, based in Dubai, UAE.

Nicole is an experienced international finance lawyer who has worked with trad-fi heavyweights across investment banking, derivatives and capital markets. She will be instrumental in ensuring the compliance of the OKX brand internationally.

Nicole joins OKX from Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), Dubai, where she was Senior Legal Counsel, Financial Markets, Africa & Middle East. Nicole has held positions at numerous financial institutions in London and Dubai and in private practice, specializing in derivatives, structured finance, capital markets, and securitization transactions.

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said: “We are pleased to welcome Nicole into the OKX family. As our rapid global growth continues, it is important that we continue to hire the very best in their field and that is what we have done here. It's also exciting that we have been able to add yet another female leader to the ever-growing OKX community, as we continue on our mission towards gender parity.”

Nicole Purin, Deputy General Counsel, OKX, said: “I am glad to be joining OKX and the crypto industry at such an exciting time. During my time working in the traditional banking sector, I was always interested in the worlds of Web3 and Blockchain. However, despite my involvement in both, I felt like I was on the outside looking in. Now I have made the move to OKX, I finally feel like I am in the room. It's an exciting time to be joining such a talented team and a brand which holds many beliefs that I share.”

In her role, Nicole will cover a broad range of legal activities, from providing counsel to the institutional sales business on a cross-border basis to conducting legal analyses of specific matters that arise relative to the company’s governance and operations.

Nicole’s appointment reaffirms OKX’s commitment to being an equal opportunity employer and is another step closer to its goal of achieving gender parity by 2023. She has long been an advocate for the empowerment of women, having produced an award-winning documentary on the topic in the Middle East.

