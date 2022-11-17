North Central and central coastal regions urged to promote marine economy and security

VIETNAM, November 17 - HÀ NỘI Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and other Party, State and Government leaders on Wednesday chaired a national conference on the socio-economic development, defence and security of the north central and central coastal region.

The topics under discussion were part of Resolution 26 of the 13th Politburo.

This is the fifth conference on regional development following four on the Politburo's new resolutions on socio-economic development, defence and security assurance in the Mekong Delta; Northern Midlands and Mountains; the Central Highlands and Southeast region.

The North central and Central Coastal region includes 14 coastal provinces and centrally-run cities, namely Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên Huế, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi, Bình Định, Phú Yên, Khánh Hòa, Ninh Thuận, and Bình Thuận.

The region’s area accounts for 28.9 per cent of the country, with a coastline of nearly 1,800km, accounting for more than 55 per cent of the country's coastline. The region is home to many deep-water ports, islands, island clusters and important archipelagos such as Hoàng Sa, Trường Sa, Lý Sơn and Cù Lao Chàm.

It has diverse and abundant natural resources, which are distributed in a number of localities, creating favourable conditions for business.

The region currently has nine airports including three international ones.

Resolution 26 replaced the previous Resolution 39 which was issued 18 years ago. The new resolution is expected to promote positive achievements made and solve limitations, shortcomings and tackle new challenges that the region could face.

Under the new Resolution, in the 2021-2030 period, the region is targeted to achieve an average GRDP of about 7 - 7.5 per cent.

By 2030, the per capita GRDP in the region will reach about VNĐ156 million per person per year, the digital economy in the GRDP will reach about 30 per cent, while urbanisation will reach about 47-48 per cent.

Over 90 per cent of communes in the region are expected to meet new rural standards. It is also expected to get State budget revenue accounting for about 20-25 percent of the country's total.

The Resolution has more clearly defined the region's crucial strategic position and role in politics, economy, culture, society, environment, national defence, security and foreign affairs, particularly in marine economy and national defence and security of sea and islands.

The regional development of the North Central and Central Coastal regions must be consistent with the Socio-economic Development Strategy, the National Strategy for Sustainable Development, Green Growth and the Strategy for Sustainable Development of the Marine Economy of Việt Nam.

This resolution has clearly defined general goals and a number of specific targets up to 2030 and a vision to 2045. Accordingly, by 2030, the region must be more dynamic, with strong and sustainable development of the marine economy; have a synchronous and modern socio-economic infrastructure with high resilience in natural disaster prevention and control and effective adaptation to climate change.

A number of major industrial, service and international cooperation centres of the country, coastal economic zones and coastal urban systems would meet national and regional standards.

Speaking at the conference, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng emphasised that it was necessary to be fully and deeply aware of the special and important role and position of the region, as well as the purpose, meaning and importance of the region’s development.

He asked for a high consensus of will and actions and determination of the whole region, every locality in the region, as well as of the whole country, at all levels and branches from the central to local levels.

Saying that developing the north central and central coastal region is the responsibility of the entire political system, not just the task of the region and localities in the region, Trọng noted regional linkage must become the dominant thinking, leading the development of the whole region and each locality.

Priority must be given to perfect institutions and policies for regional development and regional linkage in terms of organisation, apparatus, resources and implementation mechanism as well as effective participation in international integration activities.

Trọng asked the Government and Central agencies to strengthen coordination with localities in the region to urgently develop, perfect, promulgate and implement support mechanisms and policies for regional development.

He also asked relevant agencies to prioritise allocating State budget capital and call for other resources for investment and development of key projects in the region

“The region must be developed comprehensively in terms of economy, culture and society in association with ensuring national defence and security, a strategic area for national defence and marine security,” he said.

The Party leader also asked for a strengthened leadership of the Party and increased effectiveness and efficiency of administration at all levels.

“It is necessary to build a contingent of cadres, civil servants and public employees with political bravery, high professionalism and creative capacity,” he said.

The region was also asked to continue administrative reforms, develop e-government, towards digital government, digital economy and digital society, as well as smart city; uphold the responsibility of the head; create favourable conditions and protect cadres who dare to innovate, be creative, dare to think, dare to do, and dare to take responsibility for the common benefits. VNS