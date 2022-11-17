PHILIPPINES, November 17 - Press Release

November 17, 2022 Tulfo orders DENR to urgently resolve issues in Masungi Georeserve, Kaliwa Dam Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo chided Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Antonio Yulo Loyzaga for the agency's failure to promptly resolve the security and control issues over the Masungi Georeserve in Rizal. During the Senate deliberation on the DENR budget, Tulfo also called out the Department for turning a blind eye on the unauthorized and unlawful activities in the conservation area, including the recent gunning incidents led by heavily armed men roaming the area. "Marami na nga po talagang nagyaring katiwalian diyan sa Masungi, pero nagbulag-bulagan at nagbingi-bingihan lamang ang DENR," he said. As the DENR chose to suspend and not cancel the Mineral Production Sharing Agreements (MPSAs) granted to the Masungi Georeserve Foundation, Inc. (MGFI), Tulfo recalled that two forest rangers were shot in the head and the neck on July 24, 2021 while more than 20 armed men were seen encamped in the area last September 2022. Amid these alarming concerns, DENR continuously refused to act on the matter, reasoning that the dispute was between Masungi and the claimants of the land. DENR also claimed that they cannot act on the matter because it was a police concern - a reasoning which Tulfo found unstisfying Regardless of who were involved in the issue, Tulfo said the government is expected to act swiftly when there is crime involved, and in this case DENR is expected to spearhead actions taken in the protected area. The Senator from Isabela and Davao then proposed that the DENR could use its ₱13.9-million intelligence funds under its proposed 2023 budget to resolve the issues at the Masungi Georeserve. "With this amount, kaya niyo po sigurong mag-tap ng network of intelligence para alamin sino-sino ang mga grupong nanggugulo sa loob ng Masungi. Kailangan po nating mapalayas ang mga armed groups diyan kasi even as we speak, nandoon pa rin po ang mga armed groups, pagala-gala," he said. Based on reports he received, Tulfo said the armed men carried M16 and M023 while Masungi's rangers merely had 9mm guns, which made it hard for them to defeat the ruthless men illegally staying in the reserve. Loyzaga claimed that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is already investigating the matter with the leadership of Sec. Benjamin Abalos Jr. As such, Tulfo ordered Loyzaga to furnish his office reports or updates about the issue in one week, while also ordering him to clean the department because corruption continues to run rampant in DENR, which could be the culprit for the still unresolved issue in Masungi. "Alam ko pong gusto niyong mapatino ang inyong departamento. If you want to clean it, do it. Umpisahan niyo po sa paglilinis sa mga taong humahawak ng critical positions," he said. Aside from acting on Masungi concerns, Tulfo also directed Loyzaga to focus their attention to the plight of indigenous peoples (IPs) in Rizal and Quezon who were reportedly forced to sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the Kaliwa Dam deal that will displace them. While Loyzaga claimed that P1M was offered per family, Tulfo said IPs were offered to buy a house and lot using the said money which obviously shortchanged them. "In so many ways, tinatakot po sila, pinipilit silang pumirma at napipilitan na lang sila dahil may kasamang naka-civilian pero may nakasukbit na baril habang pumipirma sila. Kailangan alam ninyo lahat ng transakyon na nagaganap na may kinalaman sa environment jurisdiction ninyo. "This is your jurisdiction. I really need you to focus attention sa kalagayan ng IPs dahil walang ibang makakatulong sa kanila kung hindi ang gobyerno. Paano kung pati gobyernong dapat nagpoprotekta sa kanila, ay ang mismong lumalapastangan sa kanilang mga karapatan?," said he. Started in 2019, the Kaliwa Dam is a controversial bulk water supply project which is a component of the New Centennial Water Source program of the MWSS.