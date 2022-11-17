PHILIPPINES, November 17 - Press Release

November 17, 2022 Gatchalian calls on DPWH, NEA to fast-track electric posts relocation in the middle of roads Senator Win Gatchalian called on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to fast-track the relocation of more than 57,000 electric poles in the middle of road widening projects situated in various parts of the country. "The recurring failure to address the issue practically defeats the purpose of such road widening projects. Paulit-ulit na lang nating kinakalampag ang gobyerno sa isyung ito na posibleng magdulot ng kapahamakan sa mga motorista," Gatchalian emphasized. Based on records obtained from NEA, a total of 85,526 electric poles have been identified for relocation. Out of this number, only 28,431 poles have so far been relocated translating into an accomplishment rate of only 33.24%. The balance of 57,095 poles have yet to be relocated as of end-October this year -- 23,339 in Luzon, 16,067 in Visayas, and 17,689 in Mindanao. The entire pole relocation project requires a total budget of P5.548 billion, P1.114 of which have already been released. Gatchalian noted that the DPWH and the Department of Energy (DOE) entered into a joint circular in March 2021 providing the mechanism for the immediate relocation of electric poles within the national government's right-of-way. Such a joint circular provides that the DPWH national revenue allotment shall be allocated to compensate electric cooperatives for the relocation of the poles. The amount shall be transferred to NEA through an execution of a memorandum of agreement between the two parties. To date, the MOA between NEA and DPWH has not materialized. The DPWH, though, has confirmed that the funds would be directly downloaded to the ECs instead of transferring it to NEA. "Despite the signing of the joint circular, relocation efforts have failed to catch up and the issue continues to persist, preventing the roads involved from getting utilized efficiently," Gatchalian said. Gatchalian nananawagan sa DPWH, NEA na bilisang ilipat ang mga poste ng kuryente na nasa gitna ng kalsada Nanawagan si Senator Win Gatchalian sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at National Electrification Administration (NEA) na bilisan ang paglilipat ng mahigit 57,000 na poste ng kuryente na nasa gitna ng road widening projects sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa. "Ang paulit-ulit na kabiguan na tugunan ang isyu ay nagpapawalang-bisa sa layuning palawakin ang mga kalsada. Paulit-ulit na lang nating kinakalampag ang gobyerno sa isyung ito na posibleng magdulot ng kapahamakan sa mga motorista," ani Gatchalian. Batay sa record ng NEA, may kabuuang 85,526 na poste ng kuryente ang natukoy na para sa relokasyon. Mula sa bilang na ito, nasa 28,431 na poste pa lamang ang nalipat o accomplishment rate na 33.24% lamang. Ang natitirang 57,095 poste ay hindi pa naililipat, batay sa datos noong nakaraang Oktubre -- 23,339 sa Luzon, 16,067 sa Visayas, at 17,689 sa Mindanao. Ang buong pole relocation project ay nangangailangan ng kabuuang pondo na P5.548 bilyon, kung saan ang P1.114 ay nailabas na. Binanggit ni Gatchalian na ang DPWH at ang Department of Energy (DOE) ay pumasok sa isang joint circular noong Marso 2021 na nagbibigay ng mekanismo para sa agarang paglilipat ng mga poste ng kuryente sa loob ng right-of-way ng national government. Ang nasabing joint circular ay nagtatadhana na ang DPWH national revenue allotment ay dapat ilaan upang bayaran ang mga electric cooperatives para sa paglilipat ng mga poste. Ang halagang ito ay dapat ilipat sa NEA sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatupad ng isang memorandum of agreement o MOA sa pagitan ng NEA at DPWH. Hanggang sa ngayon ay hindi pa rin naipatutupad ang MOA ng NEA at DPWH. Gayunpaman, sinabi ng DPWH na ang pondo ay direkta nang ida-download sa electric cooperatives sa halip na ilipat ito sa NEA. "Sa kabila ng joint circular, hindi pa rin naipapatupad ang paglilipat ng maraming mga poste na nakatiwangwang sa gitna ng mga kalsada. Hihintayin pa ba nating may maaksidente pa bago tayo kumilos at ayusin ang mga kalsada? Sana natuto na tayo sa ating mga naging karanasan," dagdag pa ni Gatchalian.