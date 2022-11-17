According to CMi Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 2899 Mn | 2030 At 26%CAGR

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Sodium-ion Battery Market was estimated at USD 1120 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2899 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 26% between 2022 and 2030.

Sodium-ion Battery Market: Overview

Since most sodium-ion batteries are prototypes or still in research and development, other batteries like lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries now dominate the market. The sodium-ion batteries market is anticipated to overgrow as new players enter the ecosystem in the upcoming years.

In response to increased public concern and regulatory constraints brought on by an increase in lithium-ion price and emissions, more research and development is being done to improve the energy density of sodium-ion batteries and create new electrolyte technologies. For example, scientists in Japan created sodium-ion storms in August 2022 using micro carbon lattices made with a cheap 3D printer.

The resulting anode permits quick transit of energy-producing ions and reduces the battery’s size and production costs.

Sodium-ion Battery Market: Growth Drivers

As customer preference for sodium-ion batteries has increased, notably in the electronic and electrical industries, so has the market for those batteries globally. Manufacturers will find switching to sodium battery cells simpler if they can handle sodium-based compounds with the same equipment that takes lithium-ion components. In addition, the ubiquitous accessibility of sodium metal contributes to sodium-ion batteries’ long-term sustainability, helping satisfy the market’s rising need for a dependable power source.

While lithium-ion batteries have been in use for some time, sodium-ion batteries are a more recent addition to the commercial landscape. However, since sodium-ion batteries are not well suited for active use and because there needs to be a robust industrial supply chain, some market growth is restrained.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Sodium-ion Battery market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 26% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Sodium-ion Battery market was valued at around USD 1120 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2899 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The Sodium-ion Battery market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

D) The study includes data on the significant market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their effects.

E) The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

F) The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.

Regional Landscape

Most businesses utilizing battery technology for commercial purposes are based in Europe, so the region is predicted to dominate the industry. Furthermore, the area is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period due to the increased production of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.

Due to continued research, expanding deployment of battery energy storage systems, and the popularity of electric vehicles, Europe holds the top spot in the sodium-ion battery industry.

The new EU-funded initiative NAIMA, which stands for “Na Ion materials as fundamental components to create durable battery cells for non-automotive applications,” got underway in France in January 2020. This project received a nearly EUR 8 million grant from the Horizon2020 program of the European Commission. The program’s 36-month length began in December 2019 and is anticipated to expire in December 2022.

Key Players

Aquion Energy

Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon)

Faradion Limited

Panasonic Corporation

HiNa Battery Technology

Qintang New Energy

Liaoning Hongcheng

Nrgtek Inc.

AGM Batteries Ltd.

NGK

NEI Corporation

The Sodium-ion Battery Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Sodium-Oxide Batteries

Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

Sodium-Salt Batteries

By Application

Grid-Level Applications

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Defense

Aerospace

Marine

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

