Mobile Content Management Market worth US$ 11.6 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 22.5% - IndustryARC

Rise in Use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Bring your Own Device Technologies has Fostered the Growth of Mobile Content Management Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Mobile Content Management Market size is forecast to reach US$ 11.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2027. A mobile content management system is an operating system that is capable of storage, modification, and delivery of digital content over mobile devices. High adoption of mobile devices and change in the workforce structure of the organizations has created the demand for mobile content management systems. This system primarily serves the purposes of unified endpoint management, content access control, identity management, a global positioning system (GPS) location-based content delivery, and many more. The application of mobile content management is found in various sectors like BFSI, education, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and others. Moreover, the surge in the usage of IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and bring your own device (BYOD) at the workplaces tend to expand in the future driving this market. However, there are many challenges such as content security issues and data leakage protection that persist on the path. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The cloud deployment segment held the largest Mobile Content Management Market share in the market segmented by deployment in 2021. This is attributed to the flexibility, less maintenance, less workforce, and convenience to the enterprises with ease of integration by cloud deployment

2. The IT and Telecom segment in the Mobile Content Management Market segmented by end-user held the largest share, in 2021. This is due to the increasing demand for digital solutions to manage content efficiently with time-saving technologies.

3. North America market held the largest share in terms of revenue with 30%, in 2021. This high revenue share can be attributed to the advancements in IT technologies, increasing demand in various industries, rising adoption of digitization, and awareness among the employees and organizations for mobile content management.

4. The ever-growing data within the organizations and the COVID-19 pandemic led to the growth in the remote working and BYOD culture. In order to secure and control the files and information shared over the networks, a mobile content management system is essential which helps the market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Mobile Content Management Market by organization has been segmented into “Small and medium enterprises” and “large enterprises”. Small and medium enterprises held the largest share of around 60%, in 2021

2. In 2020, Verizon’s Mobile Security Index 2020 Report found that 39% of organizations suffered a security compromise involving a mobile device. In 2019, research from the Bitglass threat research group found that 85% of organizations already enable bring your own device (BYOD) environments for both employees and partners due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. In 2019, a research by Bitglass Inc. also sought to uncover the state of BYOD security across modern enterprises. The study found that 61% of organizations are worried about data leakage, 53% are concerned with unauthorized data access, and 51% feel threatened by malware infecting unmanaged devices.

4. The IT & Telecom segment held the largest market share in term of revenue with 35%, in 2021. The sector holds a fast-growing rate in the Mobile Content Management Market as IT service providers handle the critical data from various industries.

5. In 2018, according to Samsung Group /Oxford Economics report, nearly 80% of IT executives said employees cannot do their jobs effectively without a mobile phone, and three-quarters said mobile devices are essential to workflows. In 2021, according to Syntonic Inc., 87% of businesses rely on their employees to use their personal mobile devices to access company apps.

6. North America market dominated the global manufacturing analytics market share with 30% of the total market size in 2021, and is projected to grow further during the forecast period 2022-2027.

7. In 2020, a report by Cisco Systems Inc., 69% of IT decision-makers in the US believes BYOD is a good thing. Hence, it can be concluded that IT leaders consider BYOD is a positive move for their organization. All the factors mentioned above assist this market to grow further in North America.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mobile Content Management industry are -

1. CA Technologies

2. Citrix Systems Inc.

3. Mobileiron

4. SAP SE

5. Symantec Corporation

