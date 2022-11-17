According to CMi Global Second-life EV Battery Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 9.2 Billion By 2030

Custom Market Insights

The Second-life EV Battery Market was at US$ 255 Mn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 9.2 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 45.2% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the study, The Global Second-life EV Battery Market was estimated at USD 255 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 45.2% between 2022 and 2030.

Second-life EV Battery Market: Overview

Batteries with a second life are those whose lifespan has ended but can still be utilized in stationary systems in conjunction with renewable energy sources like wind and solar. After six to eight years, lithium batteries used in EVs still have more than two-thirds of their usable Energy storage. Old electric vehicle batteries can provide an additional five to eight years of service in a different application, depending on their condition. Effective recycling or recovery of vital elements from spent batteries is a requirement for EV battery second life.

Second-life EV Battery Market: Growth Drivers

Batteries for electric vehicles are frequently employed in harsh environments. As a result, it loses 20% to 30% of its initial capacity after a few years. Due to rising environmental consciousness and strict government requirements, these batteries are frequently reused or recycled. Several businesses worldwide seek efficient ways to employ these batteries for stationary energy Storage. Emerging nations like India and China have signed the Paris Agreement, which mandates that countries reduce their dependence on fossil fuels to reduce their carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions.

The need for second-life EV batteries is anticipated to increase as a result. As a result, the second-life EV battery sector has a bright future.

For those who live in urban and rural regions, second-life battery storage can serve as a dependable and economical power source.

The endeavours of growing economies like China and India to meet the COP26 goals of expanding the use of renewable energy and lowering carbon emissions are responsible for the growth of the second-life EV battery market. However, several developing nations currently need to have adequate regulations for managing end-of-life batteries. These nations must create rules that address the viability of using second-hand EV batteries. This might be accomplished by pushing startups and OEMs to research and develop second-life EV batteries.

The use of second-hand EV batteries is also anticipated to be fueled by the implementation of testing requirements for recycling and reusing second-hand batteries and an increase in the deployment of the blockchain traceability management platform.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Second-life EV Battery market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 45.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Second-life EV Battery market was valued at around USD 255 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The Second-life EV Batteries market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

D) The study includes data on the significant market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their effects.

E) The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

F) The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.

Regional Landscape

During the anticipated period, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth opportunities for the second-life EV battery market. The rapid rise of the region’s electric vehicle industry is one of several factors contributing to this growth, including a spike in the sales of used EV batteries.

Due to the rising demand for energy storage systems across a range of industries and the increased focus on environmental preservation in these countries, the market in North America and Europe is projected to expand considerably during the projected period. The majority of the market in North America is dominated by the United States. However, throughout the forecast period, Canada is expected to have moderate growth in demand for second-hand EV batteries.

Key Players

Enel X S.r.l.

Fortum

Nissan Motors Corporation

Renault Group

Mercedes-Benz Group

BeePlanet Factory

RWE

Hyundai Motor Company

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

BELECTRIC

The Second-life EV Battery Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Lithium-Ion

Lead Acid

Sodium-ion

Nickel

By Application

EV Charging

Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage

Grid Charging

Residential Energy Storage

Off-grid

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

