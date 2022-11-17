Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of 51st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the 500 block of 51st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:42 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 24-year-old Terrance Robinson, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). At the time of their arrest, two handguns were recovered.

