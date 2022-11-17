Global Guava Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% During the Forecast Period 2022-2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising consumption of healthy and organic diet have readily aided the Global Guava Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Guava Market size is estimated to reach $1,250 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Guava is a tropical fruit that can be round or oval in shape and can grow to be as large as an apple. The skin of the guava can be green or yellow, while the interior can be white or dark pink. With notes of pineapple and banana, the fruit has a tropical flavor. The fruit can be eaten raw, blended into jams, chutneys, ice cream, custards, sauces, and so on. It is suitable for cooking, baking, and preserving. Guava has a pleasant, flowery scent and little firm seeds. It's available all year in Asian countries and for a limited time in Florida and California. In guava, ascorbic acid content increased from the immature stage up to the turning stage. The flavonoids present in guava leaf extract help in hydrolyzing the body. Guava puree is a creamy liquid created from guava fruits that have been chopped, deseeded, pulped, refined, and homogenized. Guava puree is a well-known flavor component in the beverage industry. These purees come in sweet and sour varieties and range in shade from white to deep pink with a semiliquid feel. Guava seed oil, which is high in linoleic acid and antioxidants, has been shown to enhance skin wound healing and prevent leukemic cell proliferation. Guava has a large number of antioxidants and phytochemicals including essential oils, polysaccharides, minerals, vitamins, enzymes, and so on. India, China, and Thailand are the biggest producers of guava and about 55 million tons of guava are produced worldwide in 2019. The robust growth in various applications such as beverages, infant food, bakery, ice creams, and yogurt are some of the factors driving the Global Guava Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, in 2021 Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share. It is owing to the increasing consumption of guava fruit in a variety of applications such as yogurt, ice creams, and many more. Rising consciousness about health among people increases the intake of guava fruit.

2. Guava puree availability has increased owing to advancements in guava cultivation and processing which further soared the demand for guava fruit. Guava is considered one of the most important commercial fruits in India. About 45% of guava is produced in India followed by Indonesia, China, and Mexico.

3. The robust growth in various applications such as beverages, infant food, bakery, ice creams, and yogurt are some of the factors driving the Global Guava Market. However, the low shelf life of guava fruit is one of the factors impeding market growth.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Guava Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Guava is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Strawberry guava is relatively low in calories which becomes a part of the regular human diet. Strawberry guava contains a kind of strawberry flavor that roses its usage to make flavored ice creams, flavored yogurt, and many more.

2. Ice creams and yogurt are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Recently, consumers prefer to consume natural ice cream which is healthy and is made with natural sugar so, manufacturers are focusing to use fruits for natural ice creams which give a natural flavor to consumers.

3. The Global Guava market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 37% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts. It is owing to an increase in the use of guava fruit in a range of applications, including yogurt, ice cream, and many others.

4. Guava is regarded as one of India's most important commercial fruits. India produces 45 percent of the world's guava, with Indonesia, China, and Mexico following closely behind. In 2021, guava production reached 1.7 million tons in India and exports guava fruits to several countries including the U.S., Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the Netherlands.

5. guava fruit in various beverages in order to increase the sales of the beverage industry. In 2020, the beverage industry sales increased at a rate of 3%. So, rising demand for high-scale volumes in the beverage industry across the globe is set to drive the growth of the market.

6. Guava puree is becoming increasingly popular as a flavoring for a variety of foods and beverages, including cocktails, mocktails, and restaurant dishes which increases its demand among consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Guava industry are -

1. Cobell Limited

2. Dohler Group

3. Grunewald Fruchtsaft GmbH

4. Kiril Mischeff

5. Dairy Day

