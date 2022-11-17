Axtria CEO & Co-Founder Jaswinder Chadha receives IIT Delhi’s Distinguished Alumni Award from Renowned Economist and Nobel Laureate Professor Abhijeet Banerjee

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, India, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria’s President, CEO, and lifelong life sciences tech entrepreneur and data scientist, Jaswinder Chadha, has received IIT Delhi’s Distinguished Alumni Award 2022 at the institution’s 53rd Annual Convocation Ceremony held on November 5, 2022. Professor Abhijeet Banerjee, recipient of the 2019 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences and Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), presented the award to Chadha at the ceremony.

IIT Delhi instituted the Distinguished Alumni Awards in 1992. Every year since then, the Institute recognizes and celebrates its outstanding alumni who have made contributions and achievements in Science and Technology, Corporate Governance, and Public and Social Service.

Addressing IIT Delhi students and professors after receiving the award, Chadha said, “I am immensely grateful to receive the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award from IIT Delhi. “The Institute has always taken students beyond knowledge enrichment, and my own experience there instilled in me the joy of exploring, the need to innovate, and a firm belief to do the right thing,” Chadha added.

About Jaswinder Chadha:

Jaswinder Chadha, also known as Jassi, is the co-founder and president of Axtria, a life sciences-focused software and analytics company founded in 2010. Axtria was born out of Chadha’s firm conviction and passion for cutting-edge analytics and software solutions for global life sciences companies, assisting them in their efforts to deliver better and faster services for patients.

Chadha is a pioneer in the field of data analytics and decision support software. He is a highly regarded data scientist and an influential thought leader in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. He has worked closely with over 100 global companies to improve the effectiveness of their commercial operations. A firm believer in automation as the future of technology, he is investing his efforts in bringing software products, through intensive R&D efforts, that support life sciences businesses moving from point solutions to doing analytics at scale.

Chadha’s vision is to empower researchers and practitioners in data analytics and data science, which is fast becoming a key driver of business productivity and economic growth. Chadha has endowed two Chairs at IIT Delhi for Operations Research (2008) and Data Analytics (2021) to realize that goal. IIT alumnus and Chadha’s mother, Tarvinder Kaur Chadha, was the first woman to earn a Ph.D. in Mathematics from IIT Delhi in 1968. Kaur and Chadha are the first parent-child graduates of IIT Delhi. The chair in data analytics is in the name of the mother-son duo. Chadha is also a proud founding member of the IIT Delhi Endowment Fund.

Chadha has been recognized and awarded for his contributions as an entrepreneur and industry leader. He was named E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year twice, and the Pharmaceutical Management Science Association awarded him the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the life sciences analytics industry.

Chadha received a B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi, an M.S. in Industrial Engineering from The University of Texas at El Paso, and was a Doctoral candidate (ABD) in Operations Research at Texas A&M University. He is also a graduate from the Owners President Program (OPM) at Harvard Business School.

About Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is one of India’s 23 IITs created to be National Centers of Excellence for training, research, and development in science, engineering, and technology. Established as the College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act 1963” and was renamed Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Since its inception, over 50,000 have graduated from IIT Delhi, of which more than 5,500 have received a Ph.D. degree in various disciplines, including Engineering, Physical Sciences, Management, and Humanities and Social Sciences.

In 2018, IIT Delhi received the special status of Institution of Eminence (IoE) from the Government of India, giving it greater autonomy in various matters, including hiring foreign faculty and starting collaborations with foreign institutions. For more information, visit www.iitd.ac.in/.

About Axtria:

Axtria is a global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria’s solutions are used to digitally transform the entire product commercialization process, driving sales growth, and improving healthcare outcomes for patients. Our focus is on delivering solutions that help customers complete the journey from Data-to-Insights-to-Action and get superior returns from their sales and marketing investments. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

Connect with Axtria on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/axtria/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AxtriaInc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Axtria

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifeataxtria/

Attachments

Tejas Arur Axtria Inc. +91-9205061761 Tejas.Arur@axtria.com