FRP Pipe Market size is forecast to reach US$4.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

FRP Pipe Market size is forecast to reach US$4.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FRP Pipe Market size is forecast to reach US$4.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. FRP pipes can be made using various types of resins which include thermosetting polyester resin, epoxy resin, vinyl ester resin, polyurethane resin, phenolic resin, and more. FRP pipes are used for a wide range of applications such as oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, industrial water & wastewater, ducting and vent piping, slurry piping, power plants, and other applications. The government of the USA announced the continuation of operations of the Alaska LNG Liquefaction Plant project worth US$ 43 billion in 2020. The Alaska LNG represents a three-train liquefaction plant, gas treatment plant, an 800-mile pipeline. The facility is expected to export around 3.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day from Alaska’s North Slope gas fields and is scheduled to begin its operations in 2025. An increase in demand for oil and gas production along with an increase in demand for FRP pipes from the power industry acts as major drivers for the market. On the other hand, fluctuating prices of raw materials may act as a major constraint for the market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the FRP Pipe market highlights the following areas -

1. Epoxy Resin technology in FRP Pipe Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period. Its wide range of characteristics and advantages such as corrosion resistance, heat resistance, and abrasion resistance made it stand out in comparison to other types of resin in the market.

2. Oil & gas application in FRP Pipe Market held the largest share in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for FRP piping systems in the industry.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the FRP Pipe Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for FRP pipes from the natural gas production sectors of the region.

Segmental Analysis:

FRP Pipe Market Segment Analysis – By Resin Type : The Epoxy Resin held the largest share in the FRP Pipe Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the increasing demand for epoxy resin due to the characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of resin. For instance, it has a wide range of characteristics, easy processing, corrosion resistance and they are less affected by heat, water, and other factors as compared to thermosetting polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, polyurethane resin, phenolic resin, and other resins.

2. FRP Pipe Market Segment Analysis – By Application : FRP Pipes are composed of thermosetting polyester resin, epoxy resin, vinyl ester resin, polyurethane resin, phenolic resin, and more, are increasingly used as piping systems in the oil & gas industry due to their excellent non-corrosive characteristics, abrasion resistance, and low maintenance cost. Hence, an increase in upcoming oil & gas projects is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

3. FRP Pipe Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the FRP Pipe Market in 2021 up to 30%. The consumption of FRP pipes is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the oil and gas sectors in the region. For instance, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) announced that activities related to 8,363 Oil & Gas projects worth INR 5.88 lakh crore (US$ 80.47 billion) have resumed in India since April 2020.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the FRP Pipe industry are:

1. Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd.

2. Amiantit Company

3. Hobas

4. HengRun Group Co. Ltd.

5. Ershing Inc.

