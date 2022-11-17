US Shopping App Temu Spreads Holiday Cheer With Best-Ever Deals

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temu , the US online marketplace with some of the best deals, rolled out further incentives to attract new signups during the holiday shopping season.

New signups to Temu will receive coupons entitling them to as much as $5 off purchases over $50. The discounts are in addition to other newcomer perks, and are on top of the regular Black Friday sale and Lightning Deals where selected items go for as much as 70% to 90% off. Temu also recently started a student discount program offering eligible students 15% off their purchases.

“At Temu, we want to spread the holiday cheer to as many people as possible. With the newcomer incentives and various promotions, there is something for everyone,” said a Temu spokesman.

Since its launch in September, Boston, Massachusetts-based Temu has wowed consumers with an extensive range of merchandise at exceptional prices. The company is building a reputation for offering the best value for money, with quality products at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity.

Temu benefits from access to the international network of PDD Holdings . As part of the Nasdaq-listed multinational commerce group, Temu has access to more than 11 million quality suppliers, many of them top-notch global manufacturers that are the best-in-class in their respective fields.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD), Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD) is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in the U.S. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities. PDD Holdings has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2018 and has built extensive sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that it shares with its various businesses.

media@temu.com