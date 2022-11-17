Montgomery County Council Statement on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg

MARYLAND, November 17 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The Montgomery County Council issued the statement below today following the explosion, fire and building collapse at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex located at 800 Quince Orchard Blvd. in Gaithersburg.

“Councilmembers are devastated by the news of a catastrophic explosion, fire and building collapse at the Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. We are keeping the impacted residents, neighbors and family members in our thoughts after this horrific incident. We are hoping for a speedy recovery for the ten injured individuals who were transported to local area hospitals and praying for the two adults with critical injuries.

“We are grateful for the swift response by our first responders, including the more than 100 firefighters and first responders who responded to the scene, as well as the residents, building maintenance workers and community members who helped others to safety.

“Montgomery County agencies, including the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services, and community partners, such as the American Red Cross, are on scene to identify and assist residents who have been displaced.

“The Council stands ready to support residents and those impacted as they begin to recover and rebuild from this devastating event. We will support the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Gaithersburg Fire Department and detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department as they investigate the cause of the explosion.

“Tragically, this is the second catastrophic explosion and fire this year to impact and displace Montgomery County residents, following the explosion and fire at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring this March. The Council remains committed to putting forth policies that protect tenants and keep families safe in their homes to prevent tragedies like this in the future.”

