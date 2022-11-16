Press Release: USP Council appoints new Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice President (Research & Innovation) at November Council meeting

The University of the South Pacific Council is pleased to announce it has appointed Professor Janusz Jankowski as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice President (DVC &VP) (Research & Innovation) at its meeting held on 10 and 11 November meeting 2022 in Apia, Samoa.

Professor Jankowski has expertise in Health, Research, Innovation, Education and Government Policy in Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States.

Prior to his appointment at the University, Professor Jankowski was the Chair of Board at the University College Osteopathy in London, with HRH The Princess Royal as the Chancellor, from 2019 to 2022. He also serves as the Justice of the Peace (Magistrate), HM Courts Service, from 2019 until 2024. Further, he was an Honorary Clinical Professor at University College London. The new DVC & VP has over 250 peer-reviewed publications, with over 60 per cent as the corresponding or senior author. He has been cited on more than 37,000 occasions, in the top one per cent of researchers worldwide and has been the principal investigator, co-applicant or board chair on grants which, added in total reach over £250,000,000.00 (FJD 658,860,500.00).

In his leadership capacity, Professor Jankowski has served in Executive Higher Education & Health positions including Non-Executive Director Board level positions and National and International Adviser Positions. He has also been the Editor-in-Chief of Medical Journals and Key Reference Books such as GI Oncology from Wiley from 2008 – present.

Professor Jankowski holds a degree in Medicine (MB ChB) from the University of Glasgow, a Master of Science (MSc) from the University of Oxford, an MD Research from the University of Dundee and a PhD Research from the University of London. In addition, he has Clinical Fellowships in the UK and the USA as well as Postgraduate qualifications in Education and Business Management from the University of Cambridge and Lancashire Business School. On his appointment, Professor Jankowski said, “I am humbled to serve as Vice President of Research and Innovation for The University of the South Pacific. This nation of peoples has shown their innovative spirit in the custodianship of this most unique ocean paradise.

Furthermore, they have also shown a unique collective effort and resolve to find solutions and create teams for the common good, including the inception of The University of the South Pacific (USP).” “In this spirit, my role falls into three parts; ensuring the culture enables everyone to be included, ensuring a sustainable strategy to build infrastructures and institutes for the long term and finally ensuring the policies and process allow innovation while continuing to drive quality at all levels.”

“I hope to learn from you all how to serve this cause best and in a way that is consistent with the USPs ideal. My motto will be – You will reap the flowers that you plant.”

The University congratulates Professor Jankowski on his appointment and looks forward to his service to the University.

-ends-