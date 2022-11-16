Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,916 in the last 365 days.

ADB Approves $7.5 Million Grant to Help Samoa Recover from COVID-19

News Release | 16 November 2022APIA, SAMOA (14 November 2022) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $7.5 million policy-based grant to help the Samoan economy rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic through Subprogram 1 of the ADB-supported Strengthening Macroeconomic Resilience Program.

“This first phase of the program will help the Government of Samoa transition from crisis response to inclusive fiscal and private sector recovery,” said ADB Public Sector Economist and Program Team Leader James Webb. “The program comprises two subprograms that will improve fiscal management and sustainability, promote inclusive private sector recovery, and strengthen finance sector development and inclusion.

”Fiscal management improvements will help guide reform priorities and development partner support. This includes the publication of the Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability Assessment of Climate Responsive Public Financial Management for Samoa. The world’s first assessment of this kind will serve as a valuable template for the integration of climate change into public financial management in other nations affected by climate change.

Activities to improve private sector recovery under the program include promoting measures to accelerate growth such as improving working conditions to help workers to return to jobs.

Development of the finance sector will be critical to economic recovery and long-term development, as well as supporting the continued flow of remittances. For example, establishing a central credit bureau will offer a range of benefits for consumers and key stakeholders. Removing barriers to financial access and inclusion will be key.

The grant is financed by the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries.

The ADB-supported program builds on previous ADB policy-based operations and public sector management work in Samoa, while supporting the goal of strengthening governance and institutional capacity. The program was developed in coordination with the World Bank and the Governments of Australia and New Zealand and in consultation with the International Monetary Fund. ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

–ends–

You just read:

ADB Approves $7.5 Million Grant to Help Samoa Recover from COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.