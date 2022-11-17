Submit Release
NSF Days series to launch at Mississippi State University, November 21

The U.S. National Science Foundation will launch the NSF Days series next Monday, November 21, at Mississippi State University. NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan will join U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and MSU President Mark E. Keenum to kick off the event and highlight the day's agenda.  

Researchers from across Mississippi's institutions of higher learning will discuss current NSF and national research priorities, as well as potential funding opportunities. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at The Mill at MSU with remarks from Panchanathan, Wicker and Keenum, followed by panels and sessions throughout the day focused on various topics. Researchers can participate in one-on-one or small group discussions with program officers from multiple NSF directorates. 

"I am thrilled to launch our NSF Days series at MSU. We need every region in the nation to be part of the science and engineering enterprise. Every state and community, from rural towns to urban centers, have unique talent and perspective that are crucial to the advancement of science, technology, engineering and innovation," said NSF director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "This NSF Day in Mississippi will highlight the multitude of opportunities and activities made possible through collaboration with NSF. We look forward to expanding our partnerships with the great state of Mississippi now and into the future." 

Due to overwhelming response to in-person participation, registration has closed for attendance, but those wishing to attend the virtual portions of the program can still register here: NSF Day at MSU.

