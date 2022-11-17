Clementine’s Creamery to expand in St. Louis, investing $1.8 million and adding 18 new jobs

Clementine’s Creamery, an ice cream parlor in the Greater St. Louis Area, recently announced it will expand its ice cream wholesale and bakery operations by opening a manufacturing facility in North St. Louis City, investing $1.8 million and creating 18 new jobs in the area.

Clementine’s Creamery has been serving ice cream to the St. Louis area since 2014 and remains committed to fostering kind and positive interactions while building a sense of community. The company operates five storefront locations in addition to its wholesale manufacturing facility expansion.

“We’re thrilled to see Clementine Creamery’s investment and continued commitment to the community,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This is another really great success story and a business expansion that is creating more jobs for Missourians in the St. Louis area.”

For this expansion, Clementine’s Creamery will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About Clementine’s Creamery

Clementine’s Creamery was founded by Tamara Keefe in 2014. Tamara, CEO, grew up impoverished in a large household; she and her family could not afford to join the other families on Sunday after church for the weekly trip to the ice cream parlor. Her mother purchased a $2 hand-crank ice cream maker that changed Tamara’s life forever. In 2014, Tamara used her life’s savings to start the company, which has grown into storefronts around the St. Louis area.

To learn more about Clementine’s Creamery, visit clementinescreamery.com.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.