Investigation into Distribution of Meth Leads to Drug, Weapons Seizure and Arrest

CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges.

Since June, agents and officers have investigated Jamie L. Pearson in connection with the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine throughout West Tennessee.  As part of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 4700 block of Mount Gilead Road in Cedar Grove.  This morning, TBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant.  Methamphetamine, weapons, ammunition, and cash were seized.

Pearson (DOB: 2/17/79) was at the home when the search warrant was executed and was taken into custody.  He was booked into the Henderson County Jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.  His bond is set at $150,000.

                                                                                                

