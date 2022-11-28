Australian R&B singer, rapper & lyricist Lara D announces her new single "NOW" out on 2 December 2022

New Single "NOW"

Lara D expresses her inner fire about the importance of knowing your worth. "I need it "NOW", It’s about self-accomplishment and self-determination.

Embrace your culture, embrace who you are, embrace what you do and what you stand for.” — Lara D

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Australian R&B singer, rapper & lyricist Lara D announces her final track of the year "NOW" Just in time for the holiday season. The song was written by Lara D and produced by multi-talented platinum producer Sid Mallick and will be streaming on all platforms on 2nd December 2022An empowered Lara D expresses her inner fire about the importance of knowing your worth. As Lara D puts it: "I need it "NOW" is about overcoming obstacles and not wasting any time on the journey. It’s about self-accomplishment and self-determination with a very powerful message.Emerging as a dynamic new force out of Sydney, Lara D’s passion for music and self-expression is just the tip of the iceberg and Lara D is quickly on her way to becoming globally recognized.After years of overcoming shyness and performing for the first time at her primary school talent show, Lara D has never looked back. Lara D’s journey in music was further solidified to her when she made it into the Top 10 on The Voice AU in 2019 where her performance reached a global audience that racked up over 75 million YouTube views.At just the young age of 19 years, Lara D emits an unwavering sense of dedication to her craft that is far beyond her peers and years. Introspectively committed, Lara D puts in the hours from late-night studio sessions, and weekly vocal and dance lessons, Lara D is laser-focused to achieve her dreams.Lara D's FAVORITE:Album – right now it has to be (Drake: cert ified lover boy)Artist – I have so many a few would be (Alicia keys, Russ, NF, logic, Summer Walker, and jhené Aiko)Movie – either the original “The lion king” or “taken”A place to visit – The beachFood – Anything spicyDrink – Lemon and mint.

