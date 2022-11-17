Ella M. House of the United States Celebrated As a new Author During a Public Book Launch in Hampton, VA.
Some people make it their business to make sure others are well protected. Ella is one of those individuals.”BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excited onlookers gathered to celebrate the launch of the new book entitled Empowering You – It’s Your Time. The book is an international collaboration of powerful women sharing practical and immediately implementable solutions to bring about a positive change.
Ella M. House was being celebrated for her contribution to the project. Ella is a native of Chicago Illinois, born and raised in Altgeld Garden (southside). She currently resides in Hampton Virginia and an active member of Six Mount Zion Baptist Temple, where she serves as a team lead on the Usher Board Ministry. Ella is a devoted wife and spouse of a retired Army soldier, Nathan House; with two sons, Johnathan and Christopher, and two grand kids, Mariah and Tobias.
Ella worked 32 years for the United States Department of Defense (DoD). Her position over they years as an Office manager and Training Coordinator played a sufficient part for her passion to coordinate and facilitate events. Since retiring from the government, Ella is now the owner of both Today We Are One, an event planning and coordinating business. From start to finish (step-by-step) she is there to ensures that your special day is stress free for clients. She is also the owner of All About Events, an event party rental shop. She believes in making your event personal, unique and all about “You”.
Ella is also the Founder of Aaya Casa, a 501c(3) non-profit organization for domestic violence. Aaya Casa means “Her House”. Ella believes that our body (a metaphor) is your house, and you must first take care of yourself before you can fully give a child, an elderly parent or a love one the emotional; passion care that they needed from you. Aaya Casa connects victims with organizations and resources; provides training and education to help them make informed life changing decisions toward healing. Ella believes, we can all be a voice for the voiceless! Through events and donations, this organization has provided household supplies to shelters, clothes, toys and school supplies to the church’s children’s ministry, as well as holiday food basket to single moms.
Being a victim herself for almost nine years and eventually became as resident in a women shelter, Ella knows and understands the need to inspire; challenge and equip individuals with the skills, techniques, options and a plan to rebuild their lives. In order to progress you have to go through the process to heal. Ella’s abuse and the healing process that eventually occurred, were necessary to give her the strength she needed to become a caregiver for her 95-year-young mother, Lillian.
This book servers as another accomplishment for Ella M. House. She is also a graduate from Saint Leo University with a bachelor Degree in Human Resources.
Ella has been a certified Professional Bridal Consultant since 2002, She completed the John Maxwell Certification Program in 2015.Ella also received the meritorious Civilian Service Award from The Defense Information System Agency. Ella received a certification as a Certified Balloon Artist with Qualatex Balloons, the number one balloon distributor in the nation. She is also a contracted Event Planner for The National Black Mastermind Business Institute, headquarters in Kansas City, Kansas. Ella’s party rental company, All About Events was the winner for The Best of Newport News Awards, in the category of Party Equipment Rental Service for both years 2021 and 2022.
The book participants were assembled by Barbara H. Smith and the foreword was written by Dr. Ruben West.
Barbara H. Smith is also known as the "Celebrity Speaker Trainer." She's an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, actor, business strategist, and the author of "Speak, Coach, Train – Strategies to Discover Your Passion."
She also offers one-on-one executive coaching for leaders. Her coaching is designed to help clients improve their careers, engage their audiences, and promote their messages.
As a professional, transformational speaker and coach, Barbara has engaged, inspired, and empowered people from all walks of life to craft and deliver their presentations more clearly and effectively.
Her presentation skills, storytelling techniques, and energy level services keep audiences on the edges of their seats, thus making her services to be sought after by aspiring speakers worldwide. With more than 20 years of speaking experience, she has worked with countless business leaders, financial gurus, top entertainers, WNBA athletes, and international personalities and served global corporations like Capital One, Canon, ALCOA, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
For questions about the book or to contact author Ella M. House you can reach her by email at mrs_house@hotmail.com.
