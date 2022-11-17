Leyla singer and songwriter releases her ‘Yoga Pop’ music
432 Hz healing meditation Mantra “I Am Free”
If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.”UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything in the universe has a frequency and vibrates. Atoms vibrate against each other to form a molecule, and those atoms and molecules have signature vibrational waves that can be measured in Hertz (HZ).
— Nikola Tesla
Leyla, a recent stroke survivor, just released a new meditation song for the Third Eye Chakra called “I Am Free” in 432 HZ.
While she is continuing the journey of healing, she is very aware of how fortunate she is to still be here today and what a massive amount of luck she had.
For many people, a stroke ends in a disability and death, not to mention the aftermath for the survivors, caregivers and families. With the release of the mantra “I Am Free” she is not only raising funds for the American Stroke Association but also tapping into the healing power of music.
Solfeggio Frequencies refer to certain tones that can help heal different parts of the brain and body. Particular sound patterns, in the form of Solfeggio Frequencies, interact with the brain to generate vibrations within the body, which can induce prominent effects (when listening to a sound with a specific frequency, the brain waves will synchronize with that frequency ). These effects can lead to a state of relaxation, calmness, better sleep, stress relief, etc.
432 Hz resonates with the Third Eye Chakra and the Schumann Resonance of 8 Hz, which is the vibration of the earth/nature. It has a grounding effect on the mind, helps bringing the focus inward and tuning into the universe's wisdom, alleviates fatigue, helps with emotional and mental clarity and can lower blood pressure and heart rate.
According to international researcher and musician Ananda Bosman, the archaic Egyptian instruments that have been unearthed are largely tuned to 432 Hz and also the ancient Greeks tuned their instruments predominantly at 432 Hz.
Some spiritual views hold that our body is more than just physical and mental, it’s also an energetic system called chakras. The chakras symbolize energy centers and correspond to a bundle of nerves, major organs, and areas of our spiritual body that impact our physical and emotional well-being. The Third Eye chakra is located between the eyebrows. It is said that meditating upon this chakra brings intuitive knowledge. Its attributes are intelligence, intuition, insight, and self-knowledge.
I Am Free Mantra 432 HZ healing frequency