Bring My Song To Life Announces Seven Days of Black Friday Sales

Mylene Besancon, the CEO and Co-Founder of Bring My Song To Life.

The Bring My Song To Life website is easy to navigate.

The music as a gift company Bring My Song To Life announces this year’s Black Friday Sale: Seven days of savings starting November 18th, 2022.

This year’s Black Friday Sale is different. Subscribers will receive an offer every day for seven days leading up to Black Friday.”
— Mylene Besancon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The music as a gift company Bring My Song To Life announced their 2022 Black Friday Sales. This year’s Black Friday Sale is unique. It differs from previous years, as customers get a chance to save all seven days leading up to Black Friday. Starting on November 18, 2022, Bring My Song To Life email subscribers will receive one daily email with a special Bring My Song To Life promotion. In order to qualify for the promotion, potential customers must be subscribed to the Bring My Song To Life newsletter, which they can sign up for directly on the homepage.

“This year’s Black Friday Sale is different. Subscribers will receive an offer every day for seven days leading up to Black Friday. Each offer is different; they will include discount codes and free upgrades,” says Mylene Besancon, the CEO of the company.

A Bring My Song To Life song is the perfect gift this Christmas. With Bring My Song To Life, clients can tell their unique stories about their family, relationship, children, or more, and Bring My Song to Life will create a song from their story. The service is primarily used to celebrate wedding anniversaries or as a unique gift idea during the holiday season.

