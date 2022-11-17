Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,042 in the last 365 days.

Foster Crown Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary and Upgrades Their Innovative Technology

Featured, Steve May Profile Picture

Steve May - Foster Crown

Foster Crown Advances AI in Healthcare Recruitment

Business is just business. Good Business is about fostering relationships. Great business is Foster Crown.”
— Steve T. May

UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking their 10th anniversary since they’ve opened their doors, Foster Crown continues to break barriers with their advanced artificial intelligence technology for recruiting physicians worldwide.

Recently recognized in Inc. Magazine’s ‘The 10 Sharp Business Leaders Making Their Mark in Industry’, CEO Steve May founded Foster Crown with the same ethics and principles that he learned in the CIA and the United States Air Force.

https://theincmagazine.com/steve-may-transforming-the-physician-recruitment-process-with-distinctive-and-remarkable-offerings/

As the first physician recruitment firm to utilize artificial intelligence technology to place top rated physicians both domestically and across the globe, Foster Crown has upgraded this technology yet again. Utilizing artificial intelligence allows for the ability to truly eliminate unconscious bias as well as distinguish behavioral and routine recognition within each candidate. While technology substantially aids in sourcing candidates, Steve and his team realize that it cannot replace the insight that human interaction provides. Effectively combining these tools leads to a different level of physician recruitment.

Steve understands the need for effective and efficient placing, “Your time is a valuable commodity and Foster Crown understands that ‘time is of the essence’ in meeting your objective. We will not take on any assignment that we truly believe cannot be fully executed in a timely manner.” As the company celebrates their 10th anniversary, they continue to build upon their steadfast goal of fostering authentic relationships. Steve adds, “Our exemplary team is critical to our success and our continued momentum in the future. With continued technology improvements, our dedicated team, and expertise in the field, we’re looking forward to another ten years of success.”

“Business is just business. Good business is about fostering relationships. Great business is Foster Crown.”

Steve T. May
Foster Crown, LLC
+1 262-646-2860
steve@fostercrown.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Foster Crown Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary and Upgrades Their Innovative Technology

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.