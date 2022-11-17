Foster Crown Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary and Upgrades Their Innovative Technology

Steve May - Foster Crown

Foster Crown Advances AI in Healthcare Recruitment

Business is just business. Good Business is about fostering relationships. Great business is Foster Crown.” — Steve T. May

UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking their 10th anniversary since they’ve opened their doors, Foster Crown continues to break barriers with their advanced artificial intelligence technology for recruiting physicians worldwide.

Recently recognized in Inc. Magazine’s ‘The 10 Sharp Business Leaders Making Their Mark in Industry’, CEO Steve May founded Foster Crown with the same ethics and principles that he learned in the CIA and the United States Air Force.

https://theincmagazine.com/steve-may-transforming-the-physician-recruitment-process-with-distinctive-and-remarkable-offerings/

As the first physician recruitment firm to utilize artificial intelligence technology to place top rated physicians both domestically and across the globe, Foster Crown has upgraded this technology yet again. Utilizing artificial intelligence allows for the ability to truly eliminate unconscious bias as well as distinguish behavioral and routine recognition within each candidate. While technology substantially aids in sourcing candidates, Steve and his team realize that it cannot replace the insight that human interaction provides. Effectively combining these tools leads to a different level of physician recruitment.

Steve understands the need for effective and efficient placing, “Your time is a valuable commodity and Foster Crown understands that ‘time is of the essence’ in meeting your objective. We will not take on any assignment that we truly believe cannot be fully executed in a timely manner.” As the company celebrates their 10th anniversary, they continue to build upon their steadfast goal of fostering authentic relationships. Steve adds, “Our exemplary team is critical to our success and our continued momentum in the future. With continued technology improvements, our dedicated team, and expertise in the field, we’re looking forward to another ten years of success.”

