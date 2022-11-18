IRS Voluntarily Dismisses Headline-Making Tax Case Against Greg Lindberg
The media coverage of this case highlights the false and defamatory attacks that I’ve endured for almost 4 years,”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internal Revenue Service voluntarily dismissed its tax claim against Greg Lindberg, just weeks after the fact of the claim itself made headlines.
In its dismissal filing (United States v. Greg Lindberg U.S. District Court Case No. 1:22-cv-00911-CCE-JEP), the attorneys for the IRS noted since Greg Lindberg had not ever been formally served in the case, they can voluntarily dismiss the action without a court order.
The initial filing generated several headlines including one headline that went so far as to claim that the “IRS Pursues Lindberg over Millions Held in Foreign Bank Accounts.” This was not true, according to a Lindberg spokesperson.
“The now-dismissed case was a $45,000 collection matter that was missed by the payables team because notices were sent to an old address,” according to Lindberg spokesperson Susan Estrich.
Lindberg pointed to the coverage of the story as an example of how false stories can become headlines that the truth never catches.
“The media coverage of this case highlights the false and defamatory attacks that I’ve endured for almost 4 years,” Lindberg says.
“I’ve seen it all,” Lindberg said, pointing to countless stories claiming he asked for “favorable treatment” when he says “what I asked for was ‘stringent’ and ‘rigorous’ regulation – on tape, not knowing I was being recorded.”
Lindberg says his experience motivated him to found Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit: https://interrogatingjustice.org/
“Interrogating Justice is already helping tens of thousands of justice-impacted people” Lindberg says.
Lindberg Says Two Buyers Are Ready To Purchase His NC Insurers So Policyholders Can Access Their Full Policy Benefits
In other news, Lindberg says that two buyers are ready and willing to sign binding stock purchase agreements for his North Carolina insurers. Once these transactions close policyholders will be able to access their full policy benefits, Lindberg says.
“After almost 4 years of false reporting about my insurance companies,” Lindberg says. “I am looking forward to putting these false claims to bed with the sale and rehab exit of my North Carolina insurers.”
“We will keep fighting until every policyholder is paid and able to access their policies,” Lindberg says.
Greg Lindberg is an entrepreneur, a leadership coach, an author, and a father. His latest book describing his time at Federal Prison Camp Montgomery can be downloaded at www.greglindberg.com or purchased on Amazon. Over the course of his career, he has acquired and transformed more than 100 companies that were either failing or underperforming, each time finding and empowering great talent—people with the same commitment to hard work, learning, entrepreneurship, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude. Today, these companies are worth billions of dollars and employ 7,500 people. In 2020, he founded Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold corrupt government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit: https://interrogatingjustice.org/
Greg Lindberg
633 Days LLC
