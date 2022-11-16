Local Survivor Inspires with Her Story of Survival and Advocacy for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
Sue Popik, Chair of SF’s Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, beat improbable odds to become an advocate and top fundraiser against the world’s toughest cancer
During an annual check-up a few years ago, Popik asked her doctor how many pancreatic cancer patients he’d worked with who had survived. His response: 'Well, now I have one.'”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2015, Bay Area resident Sue Popik was given devastating news: she had stage 3 pancreatic cancer—the world’s deadliest cancer—and was told her chance of survival was only 7%. Rather than give in, she and her family fought back. Today, against improbable odds, she’s a seven-year survivor—and also a fierce and tireless advocate. Popik currently serves as Chair of the San Francisco affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and has helped raise more than $600,000 for pancreatic cancer research. With this extraordinary effort, Popik ranked as one of the top-10 highest-raising individuals for PanCAN nationwide in 2022.
— Sue Popik
Today, pancreatic cancer has an overall five-year survival rate of just 11% and is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the US. While many forms of cancer receive significant research support from survivors, pancreatic cancer research struggles for the heart-wrenching reason that there are so few survivors. By the end of 2022, more than 62,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the US, and nearly 50,000 will die from the disease—including approximately 5,080 Californians. (Source: American Cancer Society’s Cancer Facts and Figures 2022)
As one of those few survivors, Popik feels compelled to do her part. And she does more than her part. “Shortly after my pancreatic cancer diagnosis, my daughters discovered PanCAN,” said Popik. “The work that PanCAN does, and the resources it provides, are truly remarkable. Every dollar PanCAN receives supports its mission to improve the lives of those impacted by pancreatic cancer by advancing scientific research, building community, sharing knowledge, and advocating for patients. Thanks to the work they’re doing, I hope that one day, my outcome will be the rule and not the very rare exception.” Popik’s daughters are also deeply involved in PanCAN, making it a family effort—just like Popik’s own fight against this harrowing disease.
Popik’s family has lived in Redwood city for nearly 100 years, where her father and grandfather owned a furniture business on Main Street and her grandchildren are currently 5th-generation residents. Popik is known by locals as the “neighborhood grandma,” because, in addition to her extensive work with PanCAN, Popik gives back to her community by cooking 15 to 20 meals weekly for any neighbors who are in need—without payment and with no questions asked. If you ask her why she does so much, she’ll tell you that her passion to help comes from the feeling that she’s on borrowed time. She uses her time as a gift.
While the rate of survival for pancreatic cancer has increased by 4% since Popik’s diagnosis, there is much work to be done. Popik is one of many fighting to raise awareness, fund research, and improve the lives of those diagnosed. During an annual check-up a few years ago, Popik asked her doctor how many pancreatic cancer patients he’d worked with who had survived. His response: “Well, now I have one.”
You can learn more about Popik and her family’s story here.
November 17 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, part of a drive to push for awareness all throughout the month of November. For more information on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, visit pancan.org or follow @PanCAN on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive.
