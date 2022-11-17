Submit Release
Big Blockers Bharat Citadel (B3C) enters partnership with Peak Blockchain

Blockchain technology is a hot topic right now, and BSV's announcement that (B3C) from India has partnered with Peak Blockchain is only adding fuel to the fire.

INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Blockers Bharat Citadel (B3C) and Peak Blockchain are partnering to study how blockchain technology can be used in India specifically. By doing this they want to be able to market the obvious strengths of the BSV blockchain to developers and users.

The Indian Citadel is a free co-working space for BSV blockchain developers, builders, entrepreneurs, and technology enthusiasts that officially launched in October 2022. With mentorship, resources, and opportunities to build startup businesses, the Citadel provides a great way for members to get started with their BSV projects. The partnership with Peak Blockchain allows members to make use of its extensive analytical and research tools, providing even more support for BSV development.

Peak Blockchain is the go-to provider of market intelligence and strategic advisory services for the global blockchain industry. They work with all types of companies, from venture-backed blockchain startups to large enterprises, and help them navigate the ever-changing landscape of the blockchain industry. Their services include investment banking, financial services, institutional and retail investors, as well as blockchain startups and enterprise companies. With Peak Blockchain by your side, you'll be able to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

At Peak Blockchain, they provide advisory services to businesses interested in learning more about how to enter the blockchain ecosystem - especially those considering an ICO or STO. In addition, they offer a selection of research-based reports that aim to give insights into the current state of the industry as well as predictions for where it may be headed in the future.

With B3C and Peak Blockchain joining hands, the industry will immediately see a large number of small investors getting involved and take an increased interest in the subject. This is a great move for the industry in India, as it will help innovate new ways to use blockchain in their everyday lives. With a strong partnership in place, we can already see a lot of potential for this move to pay off!
‘This is a huge step for us and together, we hope to make an impact that will change the way people think about digital currencies in India! It’s important that we help users and businesses make informed decisions about which blockchain network they use, and Bitcoin SV is a great option for users and businesses looking for stable, decentralized data storage.

‘I am delighted to have Peak blockchain as our partner. The level of analytical expertise that Sumit and his team offer is unmatched’ said Parimal Priyadarshi, Co-Founder of the Citadel.

‘Currently, the market is going through the typical FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) phase that accompanies corrections, however, seasoned players focus on utility whilst the majority panics.

‘With Peak blockchain on board, we will attempt to conduct a proper market study on blockchain use cases specific to India so that it allows us to efficiently market the obvious strengths of the BSV Blockchain to developers and users alike.’

