guardDog.ai Wins 2022 AST Homeland Security Award For a second consecutive year
guardDog.ai Wins Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Cyber Analytics Solution, Best Vulnerability Management Solution in 2022 AST Homeland Security AwardsSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- guardDog.ai Wins Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Cyber Analytics Solution, and Best Vulnerability Management Solution in 2022 AST Homeland Security Awards
On the heels of 2021’s AST awards, guardDog.ai Garners Wins with Technology that Builds and Protects Cyber Wellness Autonomously Responds to Cyber Threats and Exposes Vulnerabilities on Networks and Attached Devices
Special to ISC East, Nov. 16, 2022– Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, a leader in cybersecurity protection for consumers, businesses, and government, has garnered Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Cyber Analytics Solution, and Best Vulnerability Management Solution awards in the 2022 Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards program from AST (American Security Today) Homeland Security and AST Magazine. For a second consecutive year, guardDog.ai was acknowledged today at the Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards program at the Javits Center in Manhattan as the winner of Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Cyber Analytics Solution, and Best Vulnerability Management Solution.
In wired and Wi-Fi networks, guardDog.ai provides unique AI-driven cloud technology that detects and proactively prevents attacks from outside the perimeter of the network or on attached devices that other solutions can’t see – including the many IoT devices that now occupy home, business, and government networks. The software service uses its Autonomous Incident Response (AIR) technology to automatically detect and respond to threats and recognize vulnerabilities that can be addressed before they can be exploited.
Additionally, guardDog increases the cyber hygiene and wellness of networks. The software and service offering includes continual reporting on threats attempted and thwarted and assigns a cyber wellness score to the networks it protects. guardDog allows companies to elevate cyber hygiene using the same IT professionals they already employ, training them to serve as Attack Surface Monitors within less than an hour.
The Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program from AST Magazine is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, and public safety vertical markets. The preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, the ‘ASTORS’ Awards feature the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market, to ensure readers have the information they need to keep our Nation safe – one facility, street, and city at a time. Today’s 2022 event was headlined by a keynote address from Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner (DEAC) Diane J. Sabatino of the Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
“Today’s award ceremony is a growing acknowledgement of our role in cybersecurity and wellness,” said guardDog.ai founder and CEO Peter Bookman. “guardDog increasingly expands the network’s protection from the threats device management programs can’t see, and proactively shuts down suspicious activity before an exploit attempt can occur. And through our virtual technology options, makes it possible to deploy and manage many implementations – even thousands of implementations – at once, from a single location.”
Perhaps the most telling impact of guardDog.ai is from the organizations that deploy it. For example, a small media organization that has been using the same IT support for 20 years started being hit every year by multiple and serious malware and ransom attacks, including one that nearly destroyed the company, from 2014 to 2019. Since implementing protection from guardDog at the end of 2019, the provider’s reports confirm that not a single support call for cybersecurity has occurred from 2020 to the present.”
guardDog.ai uses patent-pending technology powered by machine learning and AI to pre-emptively recognize, expose, and shut down cybersecurity threats before an attack can happen. The software cloud service works together with a companion network device to protect networks and the devices attached to them by stopping and mitigate ransomware, man-in-the-middle attacks, denial of service, and is constantly learning to engage with emerging novel threats. As organizations face increased risks due to the explosion of cyber-attacks, new regulations and compliance pressures, and the difficulty of finding and retaining cyber security resources, guardDog.ai is developing solutions that can autonomously detect and respond to threats and vulnerabilities.
About the AST ‘ASTORS’ Awards
American Security Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program is entering its Sixth Year in 2021 and continues to recognize the Outstanding Innovations of top firms and agencies in the Homeland Security and Public Safety fields. For more information, visit AmericanSecurityToday.com.
About guardDog.ai
Guard Dog Solutions Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, guardDog.ai has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) cyber security software service that works together with a companion Fido unit to simplify network security. The solution provides protection and visibility as it exposes invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to them, with patented technology to address and prevent cybersecurity threats before they compromise network environments. Every business, government, healthcare institution, home consumer, or other organization, is grappling to find security solutions that are adapting to this changing world. guardDog.ai is pioneering new innovations designed to meet these challenges.
security solutions that are adapting to this changing world. guardDog.ai is pioneering new innovations designed to meet these challenges. Visit guardDog.ai for more information.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results, and will not be accurate indications of the times, or by, which such performance will be achieved.
For more information visit guardDog.ai and explore edge territory analytics at Live Map.
###
Sales Contact: Press Contact:
sales@guarddog.ai Snapp Conner
833-448-2733 Cheryl Conner
801-806-0150
info@snappconner.com
###
Cheryl Conner
Snapp Conner
sales@guarddog.ai