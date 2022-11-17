Radix IoT Appoints Michael Luscombe as Head of Global Growth
Luscombe Joins the Executive Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Market ExpansionDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix IoT, LLC today announced the appointment of Michael Luscombe as Head of Global Growth, leading the company’s continued international expansion. Luscombe will design and shape the company’s global business development strategies and build customer advocate growth teams.
With the global IoT platform market expected to expand at 15.23% CAGR with a market value of $21.55 Billion in 2030, Luscombe will help define Radix IoT’s commercial mission by identifying high growth market opportunities and associated go-to-market strategies. He will build a top-tier commercial team, expand the partner ecosystem and work across functions to ensure a world class customer experience, consistent with Radix IoT’s mission.
“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Luscombe as part of our executive leadership team and are confident that his deep expertise in the smart buildings and digital transformation space will add a tremendous value to Radix IoT global expansion,” said Fred Dirla, CEO at Radix IoT, LLC.
Prior to joining Radix IoT, Luscombe’s over ten years on the executive leadership team at Honeywell/Tridium resulted in more than doubling Tridium’s top line to well over $100M. More recently, he was Chief Commercial Officer at PassiveLogic.
“Scaling growth for Radix IoT is an exciting opportunity and I’m honored to join the team. This is a team of A-players that have built a uniquely competitive IoT platform, a customer base of world class brands and a robust operations foundation. Our focus is to deliver the enabling technology for digital transformation solutions that solve complex business problems for customers and accelerate the growth of our business,” said Michael Luscombe, Head of Global Growth for Radix IoT, LLC.
As the platform of choice for enterprises with distributed global assets, Radix IoT’s Mango platform seamlessly allows products to be network-enabled. In creating a private global ecosystem of connected products for a secure, end-to-end connectivity between locations, and a global cloud solution, Mango can scale to tens of thousands of locations and devices. In eliminating vendor-specific technology choices and lock-in, the platform does not replace, but improves the performance of existing technology regardless of vendor. Mango’s private IoT ecosystem also allows enterprises an easy global deployment of all IoT solutions, with data-enabled benefits of preventative maintenance and management, predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and triage, among others.
About Radix IoT
Radix IoT offers a flexible and unified IoT platform to unite and harness data from existing subsystems into a managed dashboard allowing remote monitoring, process management, and data aggregation intelligence to maximize uptime operations and minimize operating expenses. From one location to multiple, the Radix IoT portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix IoT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. It is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA), Nashville (TN), and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.
