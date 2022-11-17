Tech-Based Reputation Management Firm FixYourName, Hits Milestone 50,000 Removals and BBB Accreditation with A+ Rating

Internet Searches are up due to Covid and stay-at-home work. Not surprisingly, the need for a positive online image via ORM services is at an all-time high.

With a new milestone of 50,000 content removals, BBB Accreditation, and A+ Rating, FixYourName emerges as a reliable online reputation management (ORM) agency for both businesses and individual profiles.

Online reputation is one's most valuable asset in today's technology-driven; social media world. From consumers to employers and potential employees looking to build partnerships, everyone relies on the internet for background searches and determining if a business, brand, or individual is worth working with. What people say about you online can build or tarnish your professional reputation, and even your personal relationships. Therefore, it's worth investing time, capital, and effort to improve your online reputation. Research shows, FixYourName.com does just that and more. Notably reaching the milestone of 50,000 individual content (reviews & website links) removals, Fixyourname has proven itself as a leader, in the ORM industry.Unlike most reputation management agencies , FixYourName uses a combination of white-hat strategies, such as link-building and traffic bot technologies, combined with a comprehensive multi-step manual approach to strengthen and protect its clients' online image. This is all done to establish a positive search-engine algorithm for the desired keyword. From the moment you engage, their expert team works to build a custom reputation management strategy that involves suppression and permanently removing the existing negative online content; as well as, protecting the personal and business reputation profile(s) against potential upcoming threats. The custom approach ensures guaranteed results; as every business and individual has a different keyword search protocol. Fixyourname's algorithm engineers deploy a tailored bot-technology protocol to address each URL based on ranking, traffic, and level of harm.The flat-rate pricing model of FIX YOUR NAME is another characteristic feature that makes it stand out and popular among individuals in need of online reputation management. Moreover, the company offers a pay-after-work policy for its content removal service. A policy that's almost unheard of in the online reputation management industry. This "Guarantee Removal or You Don't Pay" policy reaffirms that FixYourName is a service, that business owners and professionals can rely on.Explaining their strategy and mechanism of action, a spokesperson of the company said, "It begins with our proprietary search engine technology, the Net-TechCrawler™, which searches all the popular search engines like Google, Yahoo & Bing. When the problem is fully accessed via FixYourNames' bot technology, a strategy is developed which may include some or all of the methodologies, including de-indexing, suppression, social media creation, link-building, stacking, PR, and when necessary sending in the lawyers, who specialize in Title V of the Telecommunication Act; specifically Section 230".About the CompanyEstablished in 2008, FixYourName is more than a reputation management firm. Research shows, at its core, it is a tech firm. As a technology-driven platform, it uses data analytics, learning, search engine bots, review management software , well as Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology—Google's RankBrain, to help its clients rebuild and maintain a positive online reputation.For more information, pricing, or free consultation, contact the company. As the company proudly states "you have nothing to lose, but your bad online reputation".Industries of Service:Health & Fitness, Technologies, Law, Fin-Tech, Cryptocurrencies, Medical, Financials, Construction, and other industries.