Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,959 in the last 365 days.

Foqus TV - Music Television Gains Massive Attention to Music Fans Globally Win's Best Emerging Music Television Service

Music Television 24-7 - Best Artists from around the World!

Music Television is Back!

The Ultimate Music Television supports music videos, on-air talent, live events and interviews with today's rising music artists

The Only Music Television Service You Will Need - Free App

A award winning music television channel that showcases the best new artists from around the world - 24 hours a day

We provide a home for all artists to showcase their music videos to the world. Now in 195 countries

Foqus TV - Gains Massive Viewers for Music Television Experience

We are the new music television for the indie artists of the world. Playing 24-7 music videos, on-air talent, concert updates and a variety of new shows with interviews. The New Brand Name for music”
— Dr. Jerry Frawley
PHOENIX , ARIZONA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foqus TV Grabs attention award for Best Emerging Music Television Service of 2022. A music television channel that provides all genres of music 24 hours a day. Showcasing some of the best new artists on their rise to fame. We deliver a network channel that provide music news, concert updates, interviews and live events. Now the fastest growing network that has been acknowledged by the United Nations for being the official broadcaster of Earthday 50 Live, and working with promoters from Farm Aide, Live Aide, We are the World benefit concerts and many others.

Now opens the ultimate new music channel with no narrative, politics or videos of negative impact. Offering a free app and never charges the artists to air or promote makes this the ultimate new music headquarters and driving force for new artists to gain a global audience. Described as the new brand leader in music and capturing awards from all over the world due to the amazing participation of bands, artists and fans globally. Foqus TV is growing in fans across the world and expanding to providing Superbowl Party coverage for 2023.

Now on a massive growth spurt that has attracted younger generations who we unable to experience the previous inspirational channel that aired music videos through the 80's & 90's. Now producing new shows, interactive interviews, live in-house concerts and creating genres specific shows throughout the day to entertain all types of music fans. Adding content to the existing platform that will expand to live concerts, Pay-Per-View Coverage events and reaching new boundaries in music exposure for artists who are struggling. Download the free app or visit foqustvlive.com to experience music like never before.

Foqus TV is based in Phoenix Arizona
Foqus TV.com - website
Foqustvlive.com - web based app platform
Available for free download at Amazon, Google Play, IOS, android and all other app stores soon.

Foqus Music Televison
Foqus Music Televison LLC.
+1 480-409-1995
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Foqus TV - Music Television is Back!

You just read:

Foqus TV - Music Television Gains Massive Attention to Music Fans Globally Win's Best Emerging Music Television Service

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.