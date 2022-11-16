Foqus TV - Music Television Gains Massive Attention to Music Fans Globally Win's Best Emerging Music Television Service
We are the new music television for the indie artists of the world. Playing 24-7 music videos, on-air talent, concert updates and a variety of new shows with interviews. The New Brand Name for music”PHOENIX , ARIZONA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foqus TV Grabs attention award for Best Emerging Music Television Service of 2022. A music television channel that provides all genres of music 24 hours a day. Showcasing some of the best new artists on their rise to fame. We deliver a network channel that provide music news, concert updates, interviews and live events. Now the fastest growing network that has been acknowledged by the United Nations for being the official broadcaster of Earthday 50 Live, and working with promoters from Farm Aide, Live Aide, We are the World benefit concerts and many others.
— Dr. Jerry Frawley
Now opens the ultimate new music channel with no narrative, politics or videos of negative impact. Offering a free app and never charges the artists to air or promote makes this the ultimate new music headquarters and driving force for new artists to gain a global audience. Described as the new brand leader in music and capturing awards from all over the world due to the amazing participation of bands, artists and fans globally. Foqus TV is growing in fans across the world and expanding to providing Superbowl Party coverage for 2023.
Now on a massive growth spurt that has attracted younger generations who we unable to experience the previous inspirational channel that aired music videos through the 80's & 90's. Now producing new shows, interactive interviews, live in-house concerts and creating genres specific shows throughout the day to entertain all types of music fans. Adding content to the existing platform that will expand to live concerts, Pay-Per-View Coverage events and reaching new boundaries in music exposure for artists who are struggling. Download the free app or visit foqustvlive.com to experience music like never before.
Foqus TV is based in Phoenix Arizona
Available for free download at Amazon, Google Play, IOS, android and all other app stores soon.
+1 480-409-1995
