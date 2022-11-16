Artists Ninelle & Kristina Menissov Released The Single "Move Your Body” By Producer UnorthodoxX
The song celebrates women's sexuality and power like never before!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists NINELLE and Kristina Menissov have teamed up with UnorthodoxX, a Miami-based Multi-Platinum producer, to create an amazing new single called "Move Your Body" to create a song that celebrates women's sexuality and power like never before!
Music has always been a powerful tool for expression, and artists have used it to communicate their messages to the world. The new song "Move your Body" by Ninelle & Kristina Menissov is no different. This catchy dance track is about female empowerment and sexuality and packs a serious punch.
The song starts with a strong message that immediately sets the tone for the rest of the song, which is all about owning your sexuality and being confident in yourself. The music is catchy and upbeat, making it perfect for dancing. The lyrics are also empowering and will leave you feeling inspired and motivated. "Move your Body" is the perfect anthem for any woman who wants to celebrate her sexuality and feel empowered.
The two artists teamed up with producer UnorthodoxX to create this single, and the result will get you moving on the dance floor. The recording of this song took place at one of the most famous studios in Miami, “A2F Studios”. The song is catchy and fun, and most importantly, it sends a strong message about how women can be in control. So if you're looking for a track that will make you feel good and get you moving, "Move Your Body" is a perfect choice.
The song has already been played on more than 150 radio stations around the world, and it's clear that it's resonating with people everywhere. The artists are working on a music video for the track. It is scheduled to be released in November.
"Move Your Body" is available on major music platforms.
About Ninelle
Ninelle is a Miami-based artist who began her career in the European market in 2018.
As an artist, Ninelle is no stranger to tough topics. In October 2019, her single "Always Love You" - a song about abortion - was played on the radio. Ninelle wrote "Always Love You" from the perspective of an unborn child addressed to their future parents. She wanted the song to symbolize a monologue from an unborn baby.
“Falling" was Ninelle's first release in the US market. In addition to these two songs sung in English, she has five that were presented to the European market.
She is currently working on a project for the song "Fight for Your Rights" produced by UnorthodoxX. This song is about the people around the world who need to fight for their rights and was inspired by those fighting for their rights amid Russian-Ukrainian war efforts; all proceeds will be donated to charity organizations supporting these individuals' efforts.
About Kristina Menissov
Kristina Menissov is a model and singer based in Los Angeles, CA, who has succeeded in both the music and modeling industries. She has graced the covers of VOGUE Mexico, Harper's BAZAAR Vietnam, GLAMOUR Bulgaria, and ELLE Arabia. She has worked with renowned fashion houses such as CARTIER, CHOPARD, BALMAIN, SAINT LORANT, ROBERTO CAVALLI GIVENCHY, MICHAEL NGO, and JOVANI DRESSES. Kristina is also an accomplished singer who works with famed music producer ANDREW LANE.
Her first single, "TAKING OVER LA", was released last summer, and she has gone on to release multiple singles, including "CROWN" with Turkish celebrity singer CANSEL and "HER STORY" with Tamara Kumbula.
