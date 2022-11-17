Submit Release
OperandiFi to Bring Instant Financing Options to serviceminder's Professionals

Operandi logo

serviceminder logo

OperandiFi’s network of lenders allows home service professionals to be more competitive by offering monthly payments to their customers.

We are excited to help [serviceminder] increase their impact in this field by being able to offer multiple financing options to their customers through the OperandiFi platform.”
— Jason H. F. Lovelady, CEO of Operandi
WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today serviceminder, a leader in managing and operating home services franchises, announced a new partnership with OperandiFi. As a part of this new partnership, pros who use serviceminder to manage and optimize their service business will now be able to offer instant financing options from multiple lenders to their customers.

“serviceminder excels at equipping home service contractors with the tools they need to reach, acquire and manage customers,” said Jason H. F. Lovelady, CEO of OperandiFi. “We are excited to help them increase their impact in this field by being able to offer multiple financing options to their customers through the OperandiFi platform.”

OperandiFi helps solve the money problem for homeowners and empowers businesses to help their customers get the service they deserve. Studies have shown that homeowners who are offered financing options spend 25% more on average with service contractors. By partnering with OperandiFi, serviceminder can help its pros increase their sales and average ticket size while being more competitive and attracting new customers.

“We are excited to be partnering with Operandi and their network of tech savvy pros to bring our products and solutions to these businesses,” said John Keene, CEO of serviceminder.

OperandiFi is the most powerful, easy-to-use financing tool available for service companies to offer their customers financing options. With OperandiFi you can help your customers overcome the biggest obstacle to home repairs, resulting in an increase in your company’s bottom line and more happy, loyal customers. www.operandifi.com

serviceminder is the platform for managing and operating home services franchises. From tracking marketing efforts, delivering professional online proposals directly to clients, to lead capture, and much more. serviceminder provides unique tools and integrations designed to make your brand stand out from competitors. Known for franchise-friendly comprehensive features, serviceminder has appeared on Entrepreneur Media’s ‘Top Franchise Suppliers’ list in 2020, 2021, and 2022. www.serviceminder.io

Kevin Hendrix
Operandi
+1 561-972-0773
kevin@operandipro.com
OperandiFi Overview

