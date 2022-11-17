OperandiFi to Bring Instant Financing Options to serviceminder's Professionals
OperandiFi’s network of lenders allows home service professionals to be more competitive by offering monthly payments to their customers.
We are excited to help [serviceminder] increase their impact in this field by being able to offer multiple financing options to their customers through the OperandiFi platform.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today serviceminder, a leader in managing and operating home services franchises, announced a new partnership with OperandiFi. As a part of this new partnership, pros who use serviceminder to manage and optimize their service business will now be able to offer instant financing options from multiple lenders to their customers.
“serviceminder excels at equipping home service contractors with the tools they need to reach, acquire and manage customers,” said Jason H. F. Lovelady, CEO of OperandiFi. “We are excited to help them increase their impact in this field by being able to offer multiple financing options to their customers through the OperandiFi platform.”
OperandiFi helps solve the money problem for homeowners and empowers businesses to help their customers get the service they deserve. Studies have shown that homeowners who are offered financing options spend 25% more on average with service contractors. By partnering with OperandiFi, serviceminder can help its pros increase their sales and average ticket size while being more competitive and attracting new customers.
“We are excited to be partnering with Operandi and their network of tech savvy pros to bring our products and solutions to these businesses,” said John Keene, CEO of serviceminder.
