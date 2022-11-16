Fibromyalgia Treatment Market to Boost 536 million USD By 2033| CAGR 9%

Fibromyalgia Treatment Market

fibromyalgia treatment market is estimated to garner a significant revenue of 536 million USD by 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~9% over the forecast period2033

Research Nester published a report titled " Fibromyalgia Treatment Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033" which delivers detailed overview of the global fibromyalgia treatment marketing terms of market segmentation by drug class, type, distribution channel, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global fibromyalgia treatment market to grow with a CAGR of ~9% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 - 2033. The market is segmented by drug class into antidepressants, antiepileptic, muscle relaxants, and others. Amongst these, the antiepileptic segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the growing intake of pregabalin, which is also an antiepileptic medication to cure the fibromyalgia disorder.The global fibromyalgia treatment market is projected to extensively grow owing to the escalating number of fibromyalgia incidences, followed by the boosting ratio of aging population, as growing age leads towards the numerous health condition. Furthermore, growth in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and notable progression in development of new drugs are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Geographically, the global fibromyalgia treatment market is segmented into five major regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in the North America region is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing cognizance among individuals about the effective treatment of fibromyalgia, and significantly growing occurrence of fibromyalgia disordering the region.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report. Globally Increasing Cases of Road Accidents to Drive the Market Growth

As per the World Health Organization, approximately 1.3 million people die each year in road accidents. Non-fatal injuries affect an additional 20 to 50 million people, many of whom go on to suffer impairments.

Excessive speeding, consumption of alcohol, or any psychoactive substance or drug are the leading causes of fatal accidents. The direct participants in such accidents and their families are primarily affected by the consequences of these road accidents. Direct participants in traffic accidents suffer the most serious health risks such as, impairment, deformation of any part of body, and many times the victim suffer a long term of severe body pain. Such pain lead towards the risk of fibromyalgia disorder that require a thorough diagnosis to treat this syndrome. Therefore, the increasing number of road accidents are fueling up the global fibromyalgia treatment market growth.However, massively increasing consumption of generic drugs, related side effects of fibromyalgia medication, and rigorous rules and policies of government are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global fibromyalgia treatment market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global fibromyalgia treatment market which includes company profiling of Astellas Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Aptinyx Inc., Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., Virios Therapeutics, Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global fibromyalgia treatment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 