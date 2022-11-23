Announcing a new book by John Geyman, M.D. - Are We The UNITED States of America?
Can We Hold Together as One Country?
John Geyman, emeritus professor of family medicine explains it all in diagnosing who and what causes social indigestion while writing a prescription for how to make democracy healthy again.”FRIDAY HARBOR, WA, US, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copernicus Publishing is proud to announce the release of a new book: Are We The UNITED States of America? Can We Hold Together As One Country?
— David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning author
This book brings historical perspective and updated analysis of forces that have been disrupting sense of community and threaten democracy in America. These range from increasing inequality and disparities to excesses of Wall Street and private equity investors at the expense of the common good. Various approaches to rebuilding unity are discussed that build on traditional American values. Endorsed by Ralph Nader, the book should be of wide and timely interest in today’s political environment after the midterms and leading toward the 2024 election cycle.
Many Americans still believe in the credos of democracy, but that supposed democracy is under attack from within. An economic ideology of unregulated corporations, privatization of public programs, and a limited role of government, has divided America along lines of income and wealth. Decline of the middle class has become associated with increasing inequality and continued systemic racism.
As the U. S. electorate becomes more diverse, white nationalism has driven a wedge into the country’s unity. Recent years have seen an alarming increase in the number of hate groups and violence across the country. The two major political parties have become more divided than ever as large groups on the right still buy into Trump’s Big Lie, without any evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Later chapters deal with approaches to rebuild unity and sense of community through rekindling traditional American values, confronting the excesses of Wall Street and oligarchy, and a larger role of responsive government for the common good.
"If there was ever a book you want to hug and read for clearly and graphically focusing your attention on the corporatist forces disintegrating our political, economic and cultural institutions for this amassing of profits-at-any-cost, this short, concise ARE WE THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA? CAN WE HOLD TOGETHER AS ONE COUNTRY? is right now the number one choice.
In less than 200 readable pages, with footnote references to follow up, Dr. Geyman lays out the key approaches to rebuild unity and sense of community. He shows how this restoration is in our own hands for “we the people” are the sovereign power under our constitution. The good doctor gives us the prescription. Let’s take and use it as our ways of living.
This is that rare book of universal appeal and action to give to your local library and discuss at your local book club or neighborhood gathering."
—Ralph Nader, activist, founder of Public Citizen and the Center for Study of Responsive Law,
and author of Breaking Through Power: It’s Easier Than You Think
John P Geyman, M.D.
Professor Emeritus Family Medicine, University of Washington
+1 360-378-8558
jgeyman@uw.edu