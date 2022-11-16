The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division to Honor Josh Kraft with the Others Award at its 2022 Annual Luncheon
Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies and the Patriots Foundation, 2022 Others Award Recipient
Head of Kraft Family Philanthropies recognized for 30 years of service to help “others.”
The remarkable backstory of Josh Kraft makes him stand out as truly unique and a special person whose entire career to this point has been in service to others.”CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division today announced that it will honor Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies and the Patriots Foundation, with the Others Award at its Annual Luncheon on December 6 at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston.
As one of the highest honors presented by The Salvation Army, the Others Award recognizes individuals or organizations exemplifying an extraordinary spirit of service to “Others.” Recipients exhibit this dedication by benefitting The Salvation Army and communities in need.
Kraft was selected by virtue of his many years of service in helping thousands of Boston-area youths, especially his longtime work for the Boston-area Boys & Girls Clubs and the annual Patriots Foundation Children’s Holiday Party, a holiday tradition for children served by The Salvation Army.
“The remarkable backstory of Josh Kraft makes him stand out as truly unique and a special person whose entire career to this point has been in service to others,” said Major Scott Kelly, General Secretary, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division. “While one of the most recognizable families in New England was building a legacy and dynasty of NFL greatness and doing it in the spotlight almost every day, Josh spent years in the field of human services—much of it as a youth outreach worker in Chelsea, South Boston and other City of Boston communities.”
Kraft established Chelsea’s first Boys & Girls Club in the basement of a public housing project in 1993 - moving it to various sites around the city until a new facility was built in 2002. He led an $11.2 million capital campaign to develop that facility: the Gerald and Darlene Jordan Boys and Girls Club on Willow Street in Chelsea. He served as Nicholas President and CEO of the BGCB for 12 years, overseeing 11 clubs and the Youth Connect Program in partnership with the Boston Police Department. Kraft, the Patriots Foundation, and the entire Kraft family have also had a strong relationship with The Salvation Army for many years as hosts of the annual Patriots Foundation Children’s Holiday Party.
“Josh Kraft’s positive impact on communities and people in need in Greater Boston has been multidimensional,” said Major Everett Henry, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division. “This recognition acknowledges both the great partnership we enjoy with Josh and the Patriots Foundation, as well as Josh’s many years of dedicated service leading another mission-oriented organization—the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Boston.”
The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division’s Annual Luncheon is the non-profit’s single largest fundraiser each year. In addition to honoring Kraft with the Others Award, three longtime Salvation Army staff members will be recognized for their dedication to transforming the lives of people struggling with homelessness, substance abuse, poverty, food insecurity, and other challenges. The emcee for the luncheon will be Boston 25 Morning News anchor Elizabeth Hopkins.
“I am grateful and honored to be recognized by this organization in such a special way. For more than 25 million Americans, The Salvation Army is that bridge and beacon of hope providing access to services that help people in need overcome hunger, poverty, homelessness, addiction, and other obstacles,” said Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies and The Patriots Foundation. “The Salvation Army’s impact is felt in many ways. But the most important is through their unequivocal love for all people.”
The 2022 Annual Luncheon and fundraiser will also highlight The Salvation Army’s “Love Beyond Others” theme, referring to a commitment to providing service and love to those in need this holiday season and beyond, especially as families continue to struggle with inflation and the long-term impact of the pandemic.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyMA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.
