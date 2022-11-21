Northwest Landowners Association Holds 2022 Annual Meeting
Freedom and Property Rights are inseparable. You can’t have one without the other”STANLEY , ND , USA , November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Landowners Association will host their Annual Meeting on Thursday, December 8th, as an opportunity for its members and the general public to learn more about landowner issues. The Annual Meeting will be held at the Mountrail County South Complex in Stanley from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
— George Washington
The Annual Meeting will feature information and discussion on private property rights and porespace. The meeting is free to all NWLA members and $20 for non-members with lunch being served. There will be an election for open board member positions.
NWLA strives to provide unbiased education regarding current and past resource development processes, bring together those with similar issues to solve common problems, helping to develop comprehensive legislation to protect our resources well into the future, and ensuring a more harmonious coexistence between landowners, residents, and industry.
Sierra Coons
Northwest Landowners Association
+1 701-721-4258
northwestlandownersassociation@gmail.com