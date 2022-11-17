Lil’ FRANZ Mini Bundt Cakes Debut in Hundreds of Texas H-E-B Stores
New flavor-packed, tiny treats are big on taste and the perfect addition to any holiday gathering or gift exchange
I have put so much work and love into Lil’ FRANZ, and have overcome so many obstacles. I’m convinced that once people get to know Lil’ FRANZ, they too will love it”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vera Trombitas, a Houston mom who went from German immigrant to pastry entrepreneur, is excited to announce that her Lil’ FRANZ miniature bundt cakes are now available in more than 200 H-E-B grocery stores across Texas. The statewide partnership is a massive step for a business that started as a Valentine’s Day treat idea in Trombitas’ kitchen.
“I have put so much work and love into Lil’ FRANZ, and have overcome so many obstacles. I’m convinced that once people get to know Lil’ FRANZ, they too will love it,” said Trombitas. “I’m extremely proud and happy to be listed at H-E-B. It’s a fantastic grocery chain at the heart of so many communities throughout Texas.”
Lil’ FRANZ cakes may be the smallest in the world (comparable to the size of a strawberry at 0.5 oz), but they’re big on flavor, and at just 35 calories each, they’re a great option for satisfying a sweet tooth without going overboard. They are perfect on their own, but their shape and hollowed out center also make for an easy “glow up!” From frosting and jam, to glaze or sprinkles, it takes mere minutes to transform your store-bought cake into a custom, creative dessert.
The cakes are made with kosher ingredients, without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, nuts, or artificial preservatives. They are currently available in lemon poppy, chocolate and blueberry. To find the H-E-B location nearest you, visit https://www.heb.com/store-locations.
Vera is available for in-person and remote interviews to talk more about her journey pursuing the American dream, her experience as a small business owner, and why her cakes are unlike anything currently on the market. Contact: Vera@lilfranz.com
Website: https://hansnfranz.com
